St. Michael's Faculty Association, Administration Reach Settlement

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Following months of bargaining, the unionized faculty and librarians of the University of St. Michael's College (USMC) have succeeded in negotiating a fair deal with the USMC administration. USMC faculty and librarians are represented in collective bargaining by the University of Toronto Faculty Association (UTFA).

The new tentative collective agreement, subject to ratification, is in place until June 30, 2020. UTFA and the USMC administration had been bargaining since spring 2017.

SOURCE University of Toronto Faculty Association