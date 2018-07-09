Stanton Optical to Open New Lafayette, LA Location

LAFAYETTE, La., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Stanton Optical, known for being a national leader in the eye health industry by developing an accessible alternative to overpriced eye care services, will open its 76 store in Lafayette, bringing its easy eye care to the people of Louisiana. The new store, located at 5540 Johnston Street, is open since July 9th.

The newest Stanton Optical location will offer great deals and amazing services, with a wide range of affordable frames, prescription lenses, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses for men, women and children.

Vision Precision Holdings, parent company to My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, has seen explosive growth, with a combined 100 corporate and franchise locations, offering fast, friendly and affordable eye care services to people across the country. Lafayette is Stanton Optical's 1st location in the Louisiana market.

Visit the new Stanton Optical location at 5540 Johnston Street for a special offer on two pairs of eyeglasses for $59.95 plus a FREE eye exam, or visit StantonOptical.com for more information. Also available at Stanton Optical is a contact lens value pack, which includes an eye exam and contact lenses, starting at just $129.

About Stanton Optical

For over a decade, Stanton Optical has become a national leader in the eye health industry by developing an accessible alternative to overpriced eye care services. To circumvent costly markups traditionally associated with national brick-and-mortar stores, Stanton Optical works directly with designer eyewear manufacturers and equips a majority of its stores with optical labs that produce quality prescription eyeglasses in as little as 15 minutes. That's why Stanton Optical retail stores feature over 3,000 designer frames for men, women, and children, popular brands of contact lenses like Acuvue, Air Optix, Biomedics, PureVision, SofLens and Proclear, and same-day services. For more information, visit StantonOptical.com.

