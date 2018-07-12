12.07.2018 16:15:00

State Police Seizes Heroin, Other Illegal Drugs Valued at Over $7 Million in the Second Quarter of 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $7,050,174 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other prohibited drugs in the second quarter of 2018.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized more than 22 pounds of heroin and over 21 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. In its purest form, only a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe or potentially deadly reaction, putting not only users but also anyone who encounters the drug at risk. The illegal opioids have a combined street value of $1,008,520.

Troopers also removed nearly 37 pounds of cocaine and over 43 pounds of methamphetamines from the highways and communities of Pennsylvania during the same period.

The Pennsylvania State Police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2018, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

                         Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

36.79 lbs.

$1,655,550

Crack Cocaine

1.85 lbs.

$83,915

Heroin

22.66 lbs.

$668,200

Fentanyl

21.27 lbs.

$340,320

LSD

93 doses

$1,860

PCP

0.625 lbs.

$2,500

Marijuana THC – Liquid

9.12 pints

$58,368

Marijuana THC Solid

50.28 lbs.

$251,400

Marijuana Plants

323 plants

$252,350

Processed Marijuana

589.18 lbs.

$2,945,900

Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants

26.51 lbs.

$26,510

Methamphetamines

43.18 lbs.

$604,520

Other Narcotics

4.22 lbs.

$9,706

Other Narcotics (pills)

5,963 pills

$149,075


Total Value:

$7,050,174

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-police-seizes-heroin-other-illegal-drugs-valued-at-over-7-million-in-the-second-quarter-of-2018-300680135.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Handelsgespräche stützen die Wall Street
Am Donnerstag läuten die US-Börsen eine Erholung ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB