12.07.2018 16:15:00
State Police Seizes Heroin, Other Illegal Drugs Valued at Over $7 Million in the Second Quarter of 2018
HARRISBURG, Pa., July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $7,050,174 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other prohibited drugs in the second quarter of 2018.
From April 1 through June 30, state police seized more than 22 pounds of heroin and over 21 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. In its purest form, only a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe or potentially deadly reaction, putting not only users but also anyone who encounters the drug at risk. The illegal opioids have a combined street value of $1,008,520.
Troopers also removed nearly 37 pounds of cocaine and over 43 pounds of methamphetamines from the highways and communities of Pennsylvania during the same period.
The Pennsylvania State Police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2018, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Drug
Total Seized
Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine
36.79 lbs.
$1,655,550
Crack Cocaine
1.85 lbs.
$83,915
Heroin
22.66 lbs.
$668,200
Fentanyl
21.27 lbs.
$340,320
LSD
93 doses
$1,860
PCP
0.625 lbs.
$2,500
Marijuana THC – Liquid
9.12 pints
$58,368
Marijuana THC Solid
50.28 lbs.
$251,400
Marijuana Plants
323 plants
$252,350
Processed Marijuana
589.18 lbs.
$2,945,900
Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants
26.51 lbs.
$26,510
Methamphetamines
43.18 lbs.
$604,520
Other Narcotics
4.22 lbs.
$9,706
Other Narcotics (pills)
5,963 pills
$149,075
Total Value:
$7,050,174
