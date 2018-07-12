State Police Seizes Heroin, Other Illegal Drugs Valued at Over $7 Million in the Second Quarter of 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $7,050,174 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other prohibited drugs in the second quarter of 2018.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized more than 22 pounds of heroin and over 21 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. In its purest form, only a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe or potentially deadly reaction, putting not only users but also anyone who encounters the drug at risk. The illegal opioids have a combined street value of $1,008,520.

Troopers also removed nearly 37 pounds of cocaine and over 43 pounds of methamphetamines from the highways and communities of Pennsylvania during the same period.

The Pennsylvania State Police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2018, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 36.79 lbs. $1,655,550 Crack Cocaine 1.85 lbs. $83,915 Heroin 22.66 lbs. $668,200 Fentanyl 21.27 lbs. $340,320 LSD 93 doses $1,860 PCP 0.625 lbs. $2,500 Marijuana THC – Liquid 9.12 pints $58,368 Marijuana THC Solid 50.28 lbs. $251,400 Marijuana Plants 323 plants $252,350 Processed Marijuana 589.18 lbs. $2,945,900 Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants 26.51 lbs. $26,510 Methamphetamines 43.18 lbs. $604,520 Other Narcotics 4.22 lbs. $9,706 Other Narcotics (pills) 5,963 pills $149,075

Total Value: $7,050,174

