State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the appointment of Sue Thompson as head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs, effective immediately. Thompson will be based in Boston and report to Rory Tobin, global head of SPDR ETFs.

In this newly created role, Thompson will be responsible for developing and leading the SPDR ETF distribution strategy across all client channels in the Americas, including institutional, intermediary and strategic relationships.

Thompson joins the SPDR business from Thompson Peak Advisory where she was CEO and President of her own consulting firm, advising some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated investment managers on their growth and distribution strategies. In her more than 20 year career, Thompson has held senior positions at BlackRock, where she was responsible for growing the iShares franchise with the intermediary and institutional asset manager channels in the Americas. Prior to BlackRock, Thompson worked at Vanguard, where she held a number of positions, culminating in a senior role in developing its ETF business.

"SPDR is a pioneer in the ETF industry and I am delighted to become part of the proud heritage of investment innovations that SPY began 25 years ago,” said Thompson. "SPDR manages more than $629 billion1 in global ETF assets under management, offering all investors access to the investment leadership of State Street Global Advisors through more than 240 ETFs, providing investors the tools to meet their investment objectives.”

"Sue brings a wealth of knowledge on the global asset management industry in general, and ETFs in particular,” said Tobin. "Her leadership, strategic insight and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing US investors will be invaluable in serving our clients.”

"Through her involvement in Women in ETFs, Sue is recognized for recruiting, developing and mentoring future leaders and has played a significant role in nurturing female talent across the ETF industry. We are delighted to welcome Sue to the team” continued Tobin.

Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Washington, and is a graduate of the University of California, Davis School of Law and a member of the California State Bar Association. Thompson is also active in supporting female executives within the ETF industry, serving on the board of Women in ETFs, where she was a founding member.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.73 trillion* under our care.

*This figure is presented as of March 31, 2018 and includes approximately $56 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

