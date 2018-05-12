Statement - Federal Support to Flooding in New Brunswick

OTTAWA, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement about the flooding situation in New Brunswick:

"I have spoken with Minister Denis Landry, regarding the flooding situation in New Brunswick. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I accepted his formal request for federal assistance to help communities affected by the floods. We are committed to working together to help keep people safe and help them recover.

The Government of Canada, through the Government Operations Centre (GOC), continues to monitor and assess the national flooding situation as it evolves. The GOC has staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in New Brunswick. Officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners on planning the details of this assistance, including support from the Canadian Armed Forces. Today, 60 troops have deployed in the region.

In coordination with provincial authorities, the Forces are being mobilized to help with the planning and coordination of relief efforts with a focus on countering the effects of flooding. They will also help provincial authorities assess flood damage and advise on mitigation measures for key infrastructure.

I strongly encourage affected residents to follow the directions and advice of their municipal law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank all of the first responders who continue to work hard to keep everyone safe."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada