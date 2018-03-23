ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
23.03.2018 23:45:00

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the terrorist attack in France

OTTAWA, March 23, 2018 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the terrorist attack in Trèbes, France:

"We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack in Trèbes, France, that injured numerous innocent people and took the lives of several others.

"People deserve to feel safe and secure as they go about their daily lives, especially in a place as welcoming and familiar as the local grocery store.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed today. We also hope for a fast and full recovery for all those wounded.

"Canada stands with France and its people. We will continue to work with our international partners to fight terrorism and prevent these senseless, cowardly acts."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Wall Street schließt erneut deutlich schwächer
Die Wall Street rutschte nach den starken Vortagesverlusten am letzten Handelstag der Woche weiter ab.

