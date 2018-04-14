Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
14.04.2018 05:08:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on airstrikes in Syria

OTTAWA, April 13, 2018 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement today on airstrikes in Syria:

"Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons in last week's attack in eastern Ghouta, Syria.

"Canada supports the decision by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to take action to degrade the Assad regime's ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against its own people.

"We will continue to work with our international partners to further investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Those responsible must be brought to justice."‎

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

