19.05.2018 22:07:00

Statement from Northview REIT

HALIFAX, May 19, 2018 /CNW/ - "We are saddened to confirm that our apartment building located at 81 Primrose Street in Dartmouth sustained a fire early this morning that claimed the life of one person. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to those impacted by this tragic loss and express our concerns for those who were injured.

While our senior management team is onsite and continues to cooperate with investigators, community groups and city officials, we wish to express our gratitude to the local emergency responders who helped evacuate so many residents to safety, and to those in the community who have offered much-needed assistance and support."

SOURCE Northview REIT

