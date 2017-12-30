ATX 3 420 -0,4%  Dow 24 719 -0,5%  Nasdaq 6 396 -0,7%  Euro 1,2005 0,6% 
30.12.2017 23:12:00

Statement from the Sherman Family: Dr. Barry Sherman Appointed to the Order of Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2017 /CNW/ - In the midst of this most difficult time for our family, we are proud to learn that our father, Dr. Barry Sherman, is being appointed to the Order of Canada.  Until now only awarded to living Canadians, the Order of Canada is one of this nation's highest honours. To receive this honour posthumously speaks volumes about our father and confirms what we have always known, he was a true humanitarian and a great Canadian.  We take comfort knowing that his countless contributions to healthcare and philanthropy have been memorialized in such an enduring manner.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

