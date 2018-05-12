12.05.2018 18:31:00

Steelworkers' Solidarity Produces Tentative Agreements at Algoma

TORONTO, May 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Tentative agreements negotiated by the United Steelworkers (USW) at Sault Ste. Marie steelmaker Algoma offer optimism of a return to prosperity and normalcy for thousands of working families and a community that have endured 2½ years of upheaval and uncertainty.

"The Steelworkers and our members in Sault Ste. Marie have stood in solidarity since 2015 to demand fairness and dignity for working families affected by Algoma's bankruptcy protection process," said USW Ontario Director Marty Warren.

"I congratulate the leaders of USW Locals 2251 and 2724 for their tireless efforts in negotiating tentative agreements with Algoma's secured creditors. These agreements ensure there will be no concessions for workers and will in fact provide improvements in some areas," Warren said.

"Our members will have the opportunity to vote on these tentative agreements in coming days. They deserve a fair deal that recognizes their contributions to Algoma's emergence from this restructuring process as a world-class steel producer."

The former Essar Steel Algoma filed for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in November 2015. 

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

