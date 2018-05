Stillfront: BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest gets major content update

PRESS RELEASE

May 31, 2018

BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest gets major content update

Goodgame Studios' beloved BIG FARM franchise sees a massive update to its mobile title BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest this month, presenting the largest feature update so far. The update will provide players with the ability to develop and build their own in-game Café & Store where they can cook and bake delicious meals with their farm produce, as well as the ability to sell self-produced items such as perfumes and souvenirs.

"This update continues a trend of regular, relevant updates for the game that have allowed BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest to see continuous performance gains since its launch in Q4 2017" says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of the Stillfront Group.

"BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest continues to be a shining example of what a new game launch should look like for our company. Our ability to scale this game in a highly competitive market, combined with high quality updates for our players have resulted in significant revenue growth per quarter" emphasizes Kai Wawrzinek, CEO of Goodgame Studios.

"This update is huge for our growing BIG FARM Mobile community of 7.5 million players!" says Simon Andrews, who heads the studio responsible for developing the game. "I know our players will love the new Café & Store as it will give them even more opportunity to run their business and grow their farm".

BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest's big update will be supported globally by Google Play and will be accompanied by a major TV advertising campaign across 30 channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition Goodgame has partnered with inSocial Media and Germany's most famous and influential YouTube superstar 'Bibi', from Bibi's Beauty Palace, who will be sharing and enjoying the BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest update with her 5 million followers.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

Phone: +46 703 211 800

jorgen@stillfront.com

Sten Wranne, CFO

Phone: +46 705 851 258

sten@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed console game developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on May 31, 2018.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire