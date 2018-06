Stillfront Group AB: Goodgame EMPIRE: Millennium Wars launches on Web

PRESS RELEASE

June 28, 2018

Goodgame EMPIRE: Millennium Wars launches on Web

Following the release of its latest strategy game EMPIRE: Millennium Wars on mobile, Goodgame Studios is proud to announce the global release of its latest title on web.

The new game allows players to run their corporate mining empire on Mars, where they can compete against other players to ultimately rule the Mars Trade Federation. "We've built this version of the game from the ground up for web using the latest web technologies for the best browser coverage and performance" says Simon Andrews, Head of the studio responsible for developing the game. "EMPIRE: Millennium Wars is a great fit for web, and we will be adding lots of new and exciting content for our players over the coming weeks".

Goodgame has a track record for releasing highly successful web games including BIG FARM and its highly popular medieval strategy game EMPIRE, Germany's most successful game of all time and one of the top games worldwide.

"We are committed to providing our players with great new game experiences on web" says Jörgen Larsson, Stillfront Group CEO. "Our investment in leading web technologies such as html5 is a key component of our future product strategy".

EMPIRE: Millennium Wars is available via Goodgame's portal www.goodgamestudios.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

Phone: +46 703 211 800

jorgen@stillfront.com





Sten Wranne, CFO

Phone: +46 705 851 258

sten@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel is a widely acclaimed game series developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Tank Storm and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on June 28, 2018.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stillfront Group AB via Globenewswire