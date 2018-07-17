Stillfront Group AB: Goodgame announces BIG COMPANY: Skytopia

PRESS RELEASE

July 17, 2018

Goodgame Studios extends 'BIG' product segment with new title BIG COMPANY: Skytopia

Goodgame Studios is proud to announce the launch of BIG Company: Skytopia, the first title launched under Goodgame's new BIG COMPANY brand. The brand extends Goodgame's 'BIG' segment of products which so far includes BIG FARM and BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest. BIG COMPANY will offer a broader range of products but still with an emphasis on high quality entrepreneurial games that share a playful art style and casual feel, with mid-core depth and complexity.

"We are excited to extend our 'BIG' range of products by adding BIG COMPANY to this segment", says Jörgen Larsson, Stillfront Group CEO. "BIG COMPANY will sit alongside our hugely successful BIG FARM brand and will allow us to offer a broader range of games that still maintain our core values for this segment".

BIG COMPANY: Skytopia reflects the idea of the American Dream as seen in the late 19th Century. An era of technological breakthroughs and wonder, an age of celebration and optimism, where anything was possible, where scientists joined the ranks of the great men and women of the age. The game offers players the chance to join real life scientific heroes like Nicola Tesla and Marie Curie to build and manage their city above the clouds. Exciting events, quests and challenges, as well as extensive social features promise to provide long-term enjoyment for all players.

"BIG COMPANY: Skytopia is a unique setting and a wonderful place to spend time", says Simon Andrews, Head of the studio responsible for developing the game. "The combination of the fantastical setting with real life heroes and easy to understand economy cycles make BIG COMPANY: Skytopia an intriguing game for all budding entrepreneurs".

BIG COMPANY: Skytopia will be available globally Aug 2, 2018 on Google Play, the App Store and Amazon. In the interim Android players have the option to pre-register on the Google Play Store.

ABOUT GOODGAME STUDIOS

Goodgame Studios is a leading developer and provider of gaming software, specialising in the free-to-play segment. Its focus is on mobile and browser games. The company provides its games in 26 languages and has over 300 million registered users worldwide. Empire: Four Kingdoms - the world's all-time highest grossing app produced by a German company - is part of Goodgame Studios' portfolio. The games developer was founded in Hamburg in 2009. Apart from the head office in Germany, the company has a subsidiary in Tokyo. Goodgame Studios exclusively distributes games it has produced itself, directly and through a global network of partners. For further information, please visit www.goodgamestudios.com.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

