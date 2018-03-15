Stocks Are Climbing After Yesterday's Standstill - Canadian Commentary

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is rising in early trade Thursday, after ending the previous session nearly flat. Healthcare, information technology and energy stocks are leading the way higher this morning. Meanwhile, gold stocks are struggling as metal prices fall.

Markets in Europe are trading modestly to the upside Thursday, as they attempt to bounce back from yesterday's losses. The markets have been stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the day.

Markets on Wall Street are little changed in early trade Thursday. Traders are sifting through a large number of U.S. economic reports this morning.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 46.68 points or 0.30 percent at 15,700.29.

On Wednesday, the index closed up 6.47 points or 0.04 percent, at 15,653.61. The index scaled an intraday high of 15,712.60 and a low of 15,619.73.

The Capped Healthcare Index is higher by 0.74 percent. Concordia International (CXR.TO) and Extendicare (EXE.TO) are both logging slight gains.

The Capped Information Technology Index is gaining 0.69 percent. Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is up 0.64 percent and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) is adding 0.13 percent.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is rising 2.35 percent. The company has extended the contract of CEO J Chen through 2023.

The Energy Index is falling 0.15 percent. Crude oil prices are slightly higher Thursday morning as traders continued to weigh U.S. energy inventories data.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is increasing 0.35 percent and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is climbing 1.24 percent. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 0.33 percent and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is rising 0.1 percent. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is advancing 1.37 percent and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is adding 0.95 percent.

The Capped Telecommunication Services Index is up 0.27 percent. BCE (BCE.TO) is higher by 0.08 percent and TELUS (T.TO) is rising 0.39 percent. Rogers Communications (RCI-B.TO) is increasing 0.24 percent.

The heavyweight Financial Index is increasing 0.25 percent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is up 0.35 percent and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is rising 0.34 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is climbing 0.27 percent.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is advancing 0.01 percent . The company has launched AI-powered chatbots that can field questions via Facebook Messenger and Twitter.

The Capped Industrials Index is up 0.24 percent. WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) is gaining 0.08 percent and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is adding 0.07 percent. Finning International (FTT.TO) is rising 0.19 percent.

The Gold Index is decreasing 0.47 percent. Gold prices are falling Thursday morning, slipping below $1320 an ounce.

Kinross Gold (K.TO) is losing 0.74 percent and Goldcorp (G.TO) is down 0.23 percent. Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) is decreasing 1.14 percent and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is falling 1.74 percent. B2Gold (BTO.TO) is weakening by 0.54 percent and IAMGOLD (IMG.TO) is surrendering 1.18 percent.

The Capped Materials Index is down 0.36 percent. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) is decreasing 0.27 percent and Franco-Nevada (FNV.TO) is lower by 0.11 percent. Nutrien (NTR.TO) is also dipping 0.05 percent.

Héroux-Devtek(HRX.TO) is cutting 60 jobs. The stock is slipping 0.07 percent.

Quick-service operator Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) reported earnings fell in the most recent quarter. Shares are climbing 5.84 percent.

On the economic front, France's consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in February, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to rise to 1.4 percent.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in the U.S. edged lower in the week ended March 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed import prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.

Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.

Growth in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector slowed in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 22.3 in March from 25.8 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 23.0.

In commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery are up 0.38 or 0.62 percent at $61.34 a barrel.

Natural gas for April is down 0.006 or 0.22 percent at $2.725 per million btu.

Gold futures for April are down 8.40 or 0.63 percent at $1,317.20 an ounce.

Silver for May is down 0.127 or 0.77 percent at $16.41 an ounce.