Stocks Remain Mostly Positive In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

(RTTNews) - After an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Thursday. The major averages have climbed firmly into positive territory after ending Wednesday's volatile session in the red.

Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but holding on to notable gains. The Dow is up 280.15 points or 1.2 percent at 24,128.57, the Nasdaq is up 81.41 points or 1.2 percent at 7,030.64 and the S&P 500 is up 30.39 points or 1.2 percent at 2,635.39.

The strength on Wall Street is partly due to bargain hunting after the Nasdaq ended Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as some traders are looking to get a head start on the long weekend.

Traders are also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over 45 years in the week ended March 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 215,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 227,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000.

With the unexpected decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 214,000 in January of 1973.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in February, matching the increases seen in the two previous months as well as expectations.

The Commerce Department also said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The uptick in spending also matched estimates.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment improved by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of March.

The report said the consumer sentiment index for March was downwardly revised to 101.4 from the preliminary reading of 102.0. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.

Despite the downward revision, the consumer sentiment index for March was still up from the final February reading of 99.7.

Sector News

Steel stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index surging up by 2.9 percent. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in over three months.

Considerable strength is also visible among energy stocks, which are moving higher as the price of crude oil for May delivery is rising $0.38 to $64.76 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index are both up by 1.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.4 percent.

Transportation, computer hardware, and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength after ending the previous session slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.2 basis points at 2.753 percent.