Students Run LA Returns For Its 29th Year in Preparation For The Annual 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Sunday, March 18th, Students Run LA (SRLA) and its 3,200+ runners will be participating in the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. Each year, SRLA creates a safe, supportive community at 182 public schools, welcoming more than 3,000 students of all backgrounds and abilities to train alongside their volunteer adult mentors to complete the Los Angeles Marathon. Through this life-changing experience, students discover their best selves and learn how to make plans for the future. SRLA is excited to run its 29th consecutive Los Angeles Marathon, which will once again begin at Dodgers Stadium and end at the Santa Monica Pier 26.2 miles later.

Students find inspiration, community, and support from their SRLA teammates and public runners that they use in their everyday lives.

"With the help SRLA has given me, I've had the chance to make new friendships and become a leader and helper to those who've I seen struggle as I did when I was younger." - Sandra, Senior, Academia Avance High School

"When I started high school last year, I didn't realize that I needed an outlet for my stress and anxiety. It felt disheartening not having a goal or anything to look forward to… Being part of SRLA made completing the marathon one of my biggest goals but it has also led me to set other non running goals for myself." - Maisha, Sophomore, Magnolia Science Academy

Receiving the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, an independent charity watchdog, SRLA is a highly regarded, efficient, and effective non-profit making a lasting impact on youth and participants in Los Angeles. SRLA alumni are more than 63,000 strong and many credit SRLA with instilling lifelong lessons of hard work, commitment, dedication.

To follow the organization and stories on the many students involved please visit Instagram Twitter & Facebook.

To learn more about Students Run LA, including ways to get involved or become a sponsor, please visit srla.org or contact Naomi at naomi(at)srla(dot)org or 818.654.3360. For any media inquiries, including setting up interview with any participants and sponsors please reach out to Ed Solorzano at ed(at)efpublicrelations(dot)com or 323.810.6403.

About Students Run LA (also found https://srla.org/about-us/our-mission)

The mission of Students Run LA is to challenge at-risk secondary students to experience the benefits of goal-setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved health by providing them with a truly life-changing experience: The training for and completion of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. Through this life-changing experience, students discover their best selves and learn how to make plans for the future.

SRLA Objectives

To carry out its mission, SRLA has five key objectives:



To provide teacher mentors who assist students in their training and who reinforce the lessons of responsibility, discipline and goal-setting.

To support students in tackling a supremely difficult goal, to break down their mental barriers to this goal, and to create "can do" attitudes.

To introduce students to the pleasure of running, encourage students to develop the habit of physical fitness, and teach students aspects of healthy living.

To create an opportunity for students of all ethnic groups, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds to meet one another and experience an important sense of belonging.

To offer a program in which all students are welcome, all have the same chance to achieve the goal, and all become winners.

SOURCE Students Run LA