05.07.2018 23:19:00

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after the market closes.

Logo

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 9:00 AM ET.  To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  • On August 2, 2018, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET).
  • Enter conference identification code 5686826.
  • Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

    • A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com.  A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Thursday, August 9, 2018, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 5686826.  A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until October 31, 2018.  

    About Summit Hotel Properties
    Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 80 hotels with a total of 11,978 guestrooms located in 26 states.

    For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

     

    Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-300676787.html

    SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

    Wall Street legt zu - Protokoll der US-Notenbank im Blick
    Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag von ihrer freudlichen Seite, nachdem sie am Mittwoch feiertagsbedingt geschlossen geblieben waren.

