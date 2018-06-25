Sundyne Showcases Safe and Reliable API 685 Pumps at UOP HF Alkylation Symposium in Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of pumps and compressors, today announced that is it showcasing its API 685 GSP Sealless Magnetic Drive pumps at the UOP HF Alkylation Symposium, taking place June 25-28 at the Westin Hotel in Hilton Head Island.

The UOP (Universal Oil Products) HF Symposium connects licensees of UOP HF Alkylation technology with other refiners and UOP engineers to share the most advanced thinking and practices on safety, efficiency and performance enhancements. With greater emphasis being placed on the production of low-sulfur, high-octane gasoline, this event offers a unique setting for operators to connect with technology providers that can deliver solutions that address the issues they face.

"Sundyne's API 685 GSP Magnetic Drive Pumps feature technology specifically designed to safely handle hydrofluoric acid service applications that are commonly found in refining and petrochemical applications," said Ian Guthrie, Business Development Manager, Sundyne. "We're looking forward to illustrating how appropriate our advanced pump technology is for these industries."

Sundyne API-685 GSP Sealless Magnetic Drive Pump features of specific interest to UOP attendees include:



Construction materials that comply with UOP specifications.

Internal bearing feed configurations that address different amounts of particulate in the pumped liquids.

In-line self-cleaning filters remove particulates and circulate clean liquid around the bearings to provide lubrication and cooling.

VapourView technology provides early warnings for incorrect priming, venting, cavitation or entrained process gas to prevent dry running that can result in pump damage or failure.

Secondary Containment Systems increase environmental and personnel safety by capturing leaks even from extremely rare containment shell failures.

To learn more about Sundyne pumps, visit: http://www.sundyne.com.

To arrange a briefing at the UOP HF Alkylation Symposium, contact Mike Dean at mdean(at)hawk3i.com.

About Sundyne:

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of highly reliable and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in oil and gas production, refining, chemical, petro-chemical, power generation and water processing industries. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors; as well as safe and efficient sealless magnetic drive pumps. Sundyne pumps and compressors meet stringent API and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com. Sundyne is owned and operated by Accudyne Industries.

About Accudyne Industries:

Accudyne Industries is a global provider of precision-engineered flow control and compressor systems responsible for powering the world's most economically vital industries. These process-critical machines deliver unflagging performance in incredibly demanding environments, giving confidence to the mission of their customers. Today, Accudyne is powered by more than 2,800 employees at 13 manufacturing facilities. For more information, visit http://www.accudyneindustries.com.

