ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2327 0,0% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 362 0,9%  Nikkei 21 543 0,4%  CHF 1,1760 0,0% 
DAX 12 097 1,3%  FTSE100 7 057 0,2%  Öl 69,7 -0,7%  Gold 1 330 0,7% 

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

02.04.2018 03:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Sungrow Prepares for Major Growth in Emerging APAC Solar Markets

HEFEI, China, April 1, 2018 /CNW/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, is expanding its presence in emerging APAC solar markets, in particular South Korea and Vietnam. The Company will have a brand presence at Green Energy Expo Korea and the Solar Show Vietnam in early April.

Sungrow supplied to a 1.5MW PV plant in Gongju-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

Backed by the "Renewable Energy 2030" Plan, PV installation in South Korea is expected to grow into a 37 GW market by 2030. Sungrow South Korea is now providing complete solutions comprising of central inverters, string inverters, power control systems (PCS) for energy storage system (ESS), and ONE-STOP solution for floating PV power plants, addressing a wide range of demands from the market. Major products include the SG1000 containerized turnkey station and SG50KTL-M string inverter which were widely deployed worldwide, the SC500 energy storage inverter designed for the ESS market in South Korea, and a floating system for PV power stations.

Vietnam is another country in the APAC region embracing solar energy adoption. Sungrow's product showcased, apart from the 1500V product series, i.e. the 2.5MW medium voltage turnkey station SG2500HV-MV and the world's most powerful string inverter SG125HV, is its floating solution for PV plants.

As a result of strong performance in established markets like China, India, Japan, Europe, and the US, Sungrow witnessed rapid growth in 2017, shipping 16.5GW of PV inverters. According to a recent report by PV Tech, Sungrow held the largest market share in India in Q4 2017, reaching up to 27%. Meanwhile, these markets also see growing demands for ESS and floating PV power plant solutions. "We are determined to explore new PV markets while consolidating our leading role in the established ones. Meanwhile, we will continue to strengthen our R&D capability to meet diversified needs from our global clients," said Prof. Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.

Vietnam and South Korea Inquiries

For those interested in Sungrow products, please visit us at Green Energy Expo Korea (Booth A-420, EXCO, Daegu, South Korea) fromApril 4-6 and Solar Show Vietnam (Booth Q06 for PV inverter and Booth S01 for floating system, GEM Center, Ho Chi Minh City) fromApril 10-11.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of June 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sungrow-prepares-for-major-growth-in-emerging-apac-solar-markets-300622115.html

SOURCE Sungrow

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX geht kaum bewegt ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigten sich Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH