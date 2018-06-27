Sunshine Coast Announces Two New Blogs on New Brunswick Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Options

FREDERICTON, Canada, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, one of the top Centres in Canada for drug rehab and alcohol treatment at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce two new blog posts on New Brunswick drug rehab and alcohol treatment options. The first is an overview to current issues in the province with respect to addiction and mental health service challenges, while the second is a "provincial snapshot" outlining information on publicly available drug rehab and alcohol treatment programs in the Canadian maritime province. The two posts are located on the Canada Drug Rehab Addiction Service Directory website.

"While our own drug rehab and alcohol treatment program is located in Powell River, British Columbia, and serves men only, we produce the CDR website as a public service to all of Canada," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "Persons who may live in New Brunswick can start their journey to recovery by reviewing these two important information resources," she added.

To view the post entitled, "New Brunswick Government Strategies for Treating Drug, Alcohol, and Other Addictions as well as Mental Health Priorities," visit https://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/blog/general-category/new-brunswick-govt-strategies-addictions-mental-health/. To view the post entitled, "How to Access Public Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Programs in New Brunswick," visit https://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/blog/addiction-treatment-withdrawal/access-public-drug-and-alcohol-treatment-in-new-brunswick/. And for information on drug rehab and alcohol treatment options in the Maritime provinces in Canada, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug_rehab_location/maritime-provinces-rehab/.

NEW BRUNSWICK DRUG REHAB AND ALCOHOL TREATMENT OPTIONS

Here is background on the release. New Brunswick has eight Addiction Centres in the province. It is unfortunate there are only eight and they don't cover the province evenly. However, each centre is home to a multitude of services and once there and assessed, a potential client can be referred to almost any service he or she may need. Less specific to addiction but still closely linked, there are also 14 Community Mental Health Centres (CMHC) across the province. New Brunswick is Canada's only official bilingual province, and so all these offices can provide service in both English and French.

The eight cities where one can access public drug and alcohol treatment in New Brunswick are Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmunston, and Tracadie in the north which are part of Vitalite Health Network. Fredericton, Miramichi, and Saint John are part of Horizon Health Network, and Moncton is served by both health authorities. They all have comprehensive services available. These centres do not require a doctor's referral, although that sometimes may help speed up the process for specialized services. Once a client is assessed at the centre the staff will refer them on to the services they require, most of which will be accessed at the same location. Specialized addiction services that are available include inpatient detox, methadone maintenance, individual and group counseling, and short or long term rehab. These centres also provide services for family members and others affected by substance use, problem gambling, and mental health issues.

