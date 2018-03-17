Sunshine Recycling of Orlando Lands Long-term Waste Management Contract with Lakeview Pointe Apartments

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orlando dumpster rental and construction recycling company, Sunshine Recycling, Inc., has recently signed a contract with Lakeview Pointe Apartments to provide long-term dumpster rental and waste hauling services. The apartment community is located at 4444 South Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.

"This is a two-story rental community comprising 558 apartment units along with two pool areas, a fitness center, several lakeside gazebos and picnic areas, and a kids' playground," notes Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. "It's a rather large apartment complex, so there will likely be a fair amount of waste that is generated each week."

Sunshine is installing eleven 8-yard front-load dumpsters at the apartment community, and these will be serviced four times a week. Additionally, Sunshine has placed one 40-yard roll-off dumpster on the property for bulk waste, and it will be picked up and hauled away once a week.

"We're thrilled to land the new contract with Lakeview Pointe Apartments," says Herb. "We're always happy to talk with property managers or other businesses that are looking for dumpster rentals or waste hauling services. We offer front-load dumpsters for rent that range in size from 2 to 8 yards, and roll-off dumpsters in 10, 20, and 30 yard sizes. Whether you need curbside pickup, a dumpster, or a roll-off container, Sunshine Recycling has a solution for all your waste and recycling needs."

To request a free recycling or waste management quote from Sunshine Recycling of Orlando, please call 407-843-7990. Alternatively, visit http://www.orlando-dumpsters.com/ and fill out the online contact form.

About Sunshine Recycling Inc.:

Sunshine Recycling Inc. of Orlando is a dumpster rental company servicing central Florida. Offering various sizes of dumpsters including front-load, roll-off and full-size construction dumpsters, Sunshine Recycling also provides recyclable, waste and construction debris collection and hauling services and trash compactors. The company is a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council and is LEED AP certified. For more information about construction dumpsters from Sunshine Recycling, please visit http://www.orlando-dumpsters.com.

