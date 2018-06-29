Superior Chevrolet In Atlanta, Georgia, Offers Hot Summer Savings On Car Service

ATLANTA, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Atlanteans understand what the unrelenting heat and humidity of summer can do to their vehicles and as the Atlanta-neighborhood full-service Chevy dealership, Superior Chevrolet is helping everyone out with summer car care specials. Not only does the heat cause the cabins of cars to become steam rooms on wheels it also takes a toll on a car's engine oil, rubber brake pads, and even its windshield wipers. That is why Superior Chevrolet has service coupons on their website, www.superiorchevrolet.com, that will provide customers discounts on exactly those crucial car parts.

Right now by navigating to Superior Chevrolet's website and finding the "service coupons" button under the "specials" menu customers can find all of the available discounts. Lr example they can find one for a set of new brakes installed for only $109.95. Customers can also find a coupon for an 8-quart oil change, tire rotation and multi-point inspection for $59.95, as well as a couple bonus coupons to help reduce the costs of simple repairs like replacing wiper blades.

Not only is Superior Chevrolet's website a great place to find discounts on services your car needs, it is also a place to find information on current and soon-to-be-released Chevy cars, trucks and SUVs. Shoppers can also get safe and secure online credit approval, estimate their trade-in value and even determine how much the monthly payments would be.

Interested customers can secure their service coupons at Superior Chevy's website and take them to the service center at 4770 Covington Highway to redeem the discount. All other questions can be directed to 678-999-6806 and will be answered by a member of Superior's friendly staff.

Media Contact:Kim Snell, Superior Chevrolet, 678-999-6860, kim.atlanta@yahoo.com

