Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports 37% Revenue Growth for First Quarter 2018

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, noted, "Continued growth in revenue was driven by the expansion of our Drill-N-Ream® ("DnR”) well bore conditioning tool operating fleet. As more tools are deployed, both tool repair revenue and royalty income increases. The deployed DnRs are also demonstrating greater durability, extending the life of the tools. Importantly, the DnR has persistently captured greater market share as operators recognize the economic value proposition the tools offer.

For 2018, we have several initiatives under way to support further growth including:

New bit refurbishment agreement that expands our geographic territory

Renegotiating distributor agreement for the DnR

Testing of the DnR in the Middle East

Making progress toward commercialization of our the patented StriderTM oscillation system technology

We believe we are on track to achieve another year of strong growth and are continuing to build a reputation in the industry as an innovator of drilling tool technologies.”

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1

2018 Q1

2017 $Y/Y

Change % Y/Y

Change Q4

2017 $ Seq.

Change % Seq.

Change Tool sales/rental $ 1,992 $ 1,635 $ 357 21.8 % $ 1,434 $ 558 38.9 % Other related tool revenue 1,533 635 898 141.4 % 1,224 309 25.2 % Tool Revenue 3,525 2,270 1,255 55.3 % 2,658 867 32.6 % Contract Services 1,075 1,100 (25 ) (2.2 )% 1,072 3 0.3 % Total Revenue $ 4,600 $ 3,370 $ 1,230 36.5 % $ 3,730 $ 870 23.3 % Operating income (loss) 168 (247 ) 415 NM (670 ) 837 NM As a % of sales 3.6 % NM NM Net income (loss) $ 69 $ (386 ) $ 455 NM $ (786 ) $ 854 NM Diluted earnings (loss) per

share $ - $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 NM $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 NM

Compared with the prior-year period, revenue increased 36.5% to $4.6 million. Revenue growth was primarily the result of a $1.3 million, or 55%, increase in tool revenue to $3.5 million.

Higher tool revenue year-over-year was primarily the result of the increased numbers of tools deployed which drove a $0.9 million increase in other related tool revenue, which is comprised of royalty fees and tool maintenance and repair. Tool sales in the quarter also improved as the result of market share growth. Both market share gains and an improved oil & gas industry drove the increase in tool revenue. Contract services revenue was effectively unchanged year-over-year.

When compared with the trailing fourth quarter of 2017, total revenue was up 23.3% on higher tool revenue.

Net income of $69 thousand improved by $0.5 million over the first quarter of 2017 as a result of growth and operating leverage from higher volume.

First Quarter 2018 Operational Review ($ in thousands) Q1

2018 Q1

2017 $ Y/Y

Change % Y/Y

Change Q4

2017 $ Seq.

Change % Seq.

Change Cost of revenue $ 1,799 $ 1,180 $ 619 52.5 % $ 1,571 228 14.5 % As a percent of sales 39.1 % 35.0 % 42.1 % Selling, general &

administrative $ 1,698 $ 1,498 $ 200 13.3 % $ 1,897 (199 ) (10.5 )% As a percent of sales 36.9 % 44.5 % 50.9 % Depreciation &

amortization $ 936 $ 938 $ (2 ) (0.2 )% $ 931 5 0.5 % Total operating

expenses $ 4,433 $ 3,616 $ 817 22.6 % $ 4,400 33 0.7 %

Higher cost of revenue as a percent of sales was due to a change in product mix.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) over the prior-year period reflects investments in the Middle East expansion and higher research and development costs related to the commercialization of the StriderTM technology. SG&A decreased when compared with the trailing fourth quarter which included higher incentive compensation related to year end.

The improvement in first quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual items, was the result of higher sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, or 27% of revenue in the quarter up

$0.3 million and $0.5 million over the 2017 first quarter and trailing 2017 fourth quarter, respectively.

The Company believes that when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. (1)See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents was $2.2 million at March 31, 2018, down slightly from $2.4 million at the end of 2017. Cash generated from operations in the quarter was $0.5 million, compared with $0.8 million of cash used in operations in the prior-year period.

Total debt at the end of the quarter was $12.2 million, down $0.6 million, or 4.8%, compared with $12.8 million at December 31, 2017.

In the first quarter of 2018 the Company had capital expenditures of $95 thousand.

Outlook:

The Company is reiterating its expectations for 2018 as follows:

Revenue: $18 million to $22 million Represents 28% growth at

midpoint of range. Operating Margin: 5% to 10% At midpoint of range, operating

income reaches $1.5 million, up

$1.3 million Interest Expense: Approximately $750 thousand Down from $906 thousand in

2017 on lower debt balances Depreciation and

Amortization: Slightly under $4.0 million Compares with $3.7 million in

2017 Capital Expenditures: Approximately $1 million Similar to 2017

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented StriderTM oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project”, "forecast,” "should” or "plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s financial position, market success with specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, success at developing future tools, and the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, our business strategy and prospects for growth; our cash flows and liquidity; our financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Revenue $ 4,600,293 $ 3,369,612 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 1,798,944 1,180,733 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,697,663 1,497,517 Depreciation and amortization expense 936,027 938,022 Total operating costs and expenses 4,432,634 3,616,272 Operating income (loss) 167,659 (246,660 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 92,428 81,859 Interest expense (191,553 ) (259,025 ) Other income - 43,669 Gain on sale of assets - (5,828 ) Total other expense (99,125 ) (139,325 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 68,534 $ (385,985 ) Income tax benefit - - Net income (loss) $ 68,534 $ (385,985 ) Basic income (loss) earnings per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,535,155 24,196,299 Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,140,467 24,196,299

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, 2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,175,342 $ 2,375,179 Accounts receivable, net 3,223,046 2,667,042 Prepaid expenses 80,934 111,530 Inventories 1,162,462 1,196,813 Other current assets 86,287 - Total current assets 6,728,071 6,350,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,578,802 8,809,348 Intangible assets, net 5,521,111 6,132,778 Related party note receivable 7,367,212 7,367,212 Other noncurrent assets 15,254 15,954 Total assets $ 28,210,450 $ 28,675,856 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,086,383 $ 1,021,469 Accrued expenses 416,731 543,758 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 7,552,460 6,101,678 Total current liabilities $ 9,055,574 $ 7,666,905 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 4,646,749 6,706,375 Total liabilities $ 13,702,323 $ 14,373,280 Stockholders' equity Common stock (24,535,155) 24,535 24,535 Additional paid-in-capital 39,044,881 38,907,864 Accumulated deficit (24,561,289 ) (24,629,823 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 14,508,127 $ 14,302,576 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,210,450 $ 28,675,856

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited) March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 68,534 $ (385,985 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 936,027 938,022 Amortization of debt discount 17,061 20,452 Share - based compensation expense 137,017 175,380 Impairment of inventories 41,396 - Gain on sale of assets - 5,828 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (556,004 ) (1,617,149 ) Inventories (6,079 ) (183,963 ) Prepaid expenses and other noncurrent assets (54,991 ) (53,229 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (62,113 ) 282,329 Other long-term liabilities - (17,490 ) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities $ 520,848 $ (835,805 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (94,780 ) (132,583 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 2,483,158 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities (94,780 ) 2,350,575 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (625,905 ) (2,616,815 ) Principal payments on capital lease obligations - (60,297 ) Principal payments on related party debt - (49,716 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities # (625,905 ) (2,726,828 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash (199,837 ) (1,212,058 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 2,375,179 2,241,902 Cash at End of Period $ 2,175,342 $ 1,029,844 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 210,065 $ 295,910 Non-cash payment of other long-term liability by offsetting related party note receivable $ - $ 550,000

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 December 31, 2017 GAAP net income (loss) $ 68,534 $ (385,985 ) $ (785,567 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 936,027 938,022 931,368 Interest expense, net 99,125 177,166 115,750 Share-based compensation 137,017 175,380 114,467 Non-Cash compensation - - 414,497 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - 5,828 - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,240,703 $ 910,411 $ 790,515 GAAP Revenue $ 4,600,293 $ 3,369,612 $ 3,730,010 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 27.0 % 27.0 % 21.2 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

