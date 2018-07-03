Surfrider Foundation's One Ocean Event Benefits Clean Water, Healthy Beaches and Local Communities in Montauk, NY

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On July 14, the Surfrider Foundation will host its 4th annual One Ocean event in Montauk, NY, to support clean water and healthy beaches. The evening program will feature a cocktail hour with silent auction, catered dinner and live auction, followed by mission updates, music and festivities.

"Surfrider's One Ocean event brings together leaders from the surf, fashion, music and finance industries in local communities on both U.S. coasts to support clean water and healthy beaches," said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. "One Ocean is an opportunity to really understand Surfrider's grassroots network model and how it can scale to protect 100% of our coasts."

The first of two annual fundraisers taking place on each coast, this year's One Ocean East Coast event will support Surfrider's work to protect clean water and healthy beaches in the Montauk, New York region. Funds raised will amplify on-the-ground efforts to monitor, test, educate and ensure public health through the Surfrider Foundation's Blue Water Task Force water quality program. The benefit will also contribute to Surfrider's Ocean Friendly Gardens program, which was established to reduce water pollution.

As a result of Surfrider's annual One Ocean event, the organization has increased local capacity, clean water efforts and plastic pollution reduction in Montauk communities. This year, the Surfrider Foundation Eastern Long Island Chapter launched the 'Strawless Summer' campaign to reduce plastic straws used in restaurants in Eastern Long Island. The volunteer-led local chapter has also hosted cleanups that have collectively removed up to thousands of straws from local beaches.

Sponsors for this year's One Ocean event in Montauk include Don Q Rum, Madewell, D'Angelico Guitars, Out East Rosé and The Surf Lodge. For more information or to purchase limited tickets, visit Surfrider.org.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 160 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 450 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

