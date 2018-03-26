ATX 3 413 0,1%  Dow 24 203 2,8%  Nasdaq 6 754 3,8%  Euro 1,2446 0,7% 
SWORD GROUP Aktie [WKN: A0B585 / ISIN: FR0004180578]

26.03.2018 22:56:56

Sword Group: Availability of the 2017 Financial Report

Sword Group
Availability of the 2017 Financial Report

Windhof, March 26 2018,
According to the current regulations, SWORD GROUP announces that its 2017 financial report has been made available to the public, was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company www.swordgroup.com/investors - Regulated Information section.
This report is also available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange www.bourse.lu.
 
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm to accompany you throughout your projects.
The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute to our positioning and our differenciation on niche markets.
Thanks to its recognised competences in over 20 countries, Sword benefits from the trust of prestigious references such as:
Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the European Union, the National Payment and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the United Nations Organisation, etc.
Consulting and IT Services: Sword commits for the most part to fixed-price contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in different specialised fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks, Data and Business Intelligence, Web and
Mobile development, infrastructure and cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop publishing and intellectual property.
Software: Sword develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance sectors (Sword Active Risk and Sword Achiever), Intellectual Property (Sword Intellect), Health (Sword Orizon), Desktop Publishing (Sword Kami), Predictive Analysis (Sword Insight) and Asset Finance (Sword Apak).
 
To find more about our expertise, join us on www.sword-group.com.
 
Sword Group SE
2,000+ staff
Euronext Paris - Compartment B
ISIN Code: FR0004180578
ICB : 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC® Small
CAC® Mid & Small
CAC® All-Tradable
CAC® All-Share


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SWORD Group via Globenewswire

