11.06.2018 09:10:31

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 23

                                                                

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 32/2018

 		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
11 June 2018 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 23

On 20 February 2018 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 500m. The share buyback commenced on 21 February 2018 and will be completed by 31 December 2018.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
of shares		VWAP

 		Gross value
(DKK)
Accumulated,
most recent announcement		 

892,000		  

204,897,130.00
04 June 2018
05 June 2018, Constitution Day
06 June 2018
07 June 2018
08 June 2018		17,000
-
19,000
16,000
17,000		223.12
-
221.85
223.22
219.64		3,793,040.00
-
4,215,150.00
3,571,520.00
3,733,880.00
Total over week 2369,000 15,313,590.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme 		 

961,000		  

220,210,720.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,691,415 own shares, equal to 2.50% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
                                
Karen Frøsig                                      Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                  Deputy Group Chief Executive
Encl

Attachment

