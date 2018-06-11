Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

London Stock Exchange

Bourse de Luxembourg

Other stakeholders







Company Announcement No 32/2018



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







11 June 2018

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 23

On 20 February 2018 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 500m. The share buyback commenced on 21 February 2018 and will be completed by 31 December 2018.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP



Gross value

(DKK) Accumulated,

most recent announcement



892,000



204,897,130.00 04 June 2018

05 June 2018, Constitution Day

06 June 2018

07 June 2018

08 June 2018 17,000

-

19,000

16,000

17,000 223.12

-

221.85

223.22

219.64 3,793,040.00

-

4,215,150.00

3,571,520.00

3,733,880.00 Total over week 23 69,000 15,313,590.00 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme



961,000



220,210,720.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,691,415 own shares, equal to 2.50% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Encl

Attachment