05.07.2018 23:10:00

Sym-Tech Inc. Announces Sale of Shares in Rifco Inc.

TORONTO, July 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Sym-Tech Inc. ("Sym-Tech") announced today that it, and Mr. Bradley Wells, have entered into an agreement to sell all of their shares in Rifco Inc. in a private off-market transaction. Sym-Tech sold 1,937,600 common shares of Rifco Inc. for Cdn. $2,661,093.02 in aggregate, or Cdn. $1.37340 per share, and Mr. Bradley Wells sold 1,648,000 common shares of Rifco Inc. for Cdn. $2,200,879.36 in aggregate, or Cdn. $1.33549 per share. Following closing, they will each: hold no further shares of Rifco Inc.; have no current intention to acquire further shares of Rifco Inc.; and no longer act in concert with any other person in respect of Rifco Inc.

The address of Rifco Inc. is Suite 500, Central Block, 5000 Gaetz Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta T4N 6C2. The addresses of Sym-Tech Inc. and of Mr. Wells are 35 West Pearce Street, Unit 14, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 3A9.

SOURCE Sym-Tech Inc.

