10.05.2018 22:10:00
Synlogic Announces Leadership Change
Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company applying synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel, living medicines, today announced that Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., has accepted the position of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Synlogic, effective immediately.
This appointment follows the resignation of Jose Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos, Ph.D., as Synlogic’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors. Dr. Gutiérrez-Ramos will serve in an advisory capacity as needed.
"On behalf of the entire board I would like to thank JC for his contributions to Synlogic, particularly in transitioning the Company from a research organization to a publicly traded, clinical-stage company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Peter Barrett, chairman of Synlogic’s board of directors. "Aoife has done a remarkable job advancing our development efforts, and our board has complete confidence in her ability to lead the company on an interim basis as we conduct our search for a permanent CEO to drive the next stage of Synlogic’s growth. To aid in this transition, I will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and will support Aoife as we continue to execute on Synlogic’s strategic priorities and advance the Company’s research, preclinical activities and ongoing clinical trials, which remain on track per the Company’s prior guidance.”
"JC leaves us with a strong, well-funded organization, compelling science and clinical programs, and a world-class team. We greatly appreciate his efforts to bring Synlogic from discovery to a clinical development company and his guidance as a mentor and leader,” said Dr. Brennan. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and our board to continue to advance our mission to develop novel living medicines that will change the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening diseases.”
About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The company’s two lead programs, SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, target hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic disease, and PKU, respectively. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may,” "could,” "should,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic’s platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism, liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; the potential of Synlogic’s technology to treat hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria; and the expected timing of Synlogic’s anticipated clinical trial initiations. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors” in Synlogic’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic’s current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic’s view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
