Synlogic Announces Leadership Change

Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company applying synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel, living medicines, today announced that Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., has accepted the position of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Synlogic, effective immediately.

This appointment follows the resignation of Jose Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos, Ph.D., as Synlogic’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors. Dr. Gutiérrez-Ramos will serve in an advisory capacity as needed.

"On behalf of the entire board I would like to thank JC for his contributions to Synlogic, particularly in transitioning the Company from a research organization to a publicly traded, clinical-stage company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Peter Barrett, chairman of Synlogic’s board of directors. "Aoife has done a remarkable job advancing our development efforts, and our board has complete confidence in her ability to lead the company on an interim basis as we conduct our search for a permanent CEO to drive the next stage of Synlogic’s growth. To aid in this transition, I will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and will support Aoife as we continue to execute on Synlogic’s strategic priorities and advance the Company’s research, preclinical activities and ongoing clinical trials, which remain on track per the Company’s prior guidance.”

"JC leaves us with a strong, well-funded organization, compelling science and clinical programs, and a world-class team. We greatly appreciate his efforts to bring Synlogic from discovery to a clinical development company and his guidance as a mentor and leader,” said Dr. Brennan. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and our board to continue to advance our mission to develop novel living medicines that will change the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening diseases.”

About Synlogic

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The company’s two lead programs, SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, target hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic disease, and PKU, respectively. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

