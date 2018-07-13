TCS Group Holding PLC: Tinkoff and Sberbank Launch P2P Money Transfers Using Just a Mobile Number

Tinkoff and Sberbank Launch P2P Money Transfers Using Just a Mobile Number

Moscow, Russia - 13 July 2018. Tinkoff Bank has launched a joint initiative with Sberbank to allow their customers to make P2P money transfers using a mobile number, as part of the bank's drive to expand the payment options available to its customers.

The service will be rolled out from today in the bank's mobile apps and the personal online accounts of Moscow-based customers, and will be available to all customers across Russia by the end of July.

Tinkoff pioneered the use of just mobile numbers for transfers among its own customers, and today this is one of the bank's most popular payment methods. The initiative with Sberbank expands the potential audience for the service to millions of new users.

"Tinkoff was one of the first in the Russian market to offer this option within our own banking system. Now, alongside our partner Sberbank, we are scaling this service and taking it to the next level," said Anatoly Makeshin, Director of Payment Systems and Deputy Chairman of Tinkoff Bank. "New features not only improve the user experience for our customers, but also further advance the development of the country's payment infrastructure."

Tinkoff Bank is also actively involved in the development of a rapid payment system (SBP), which will allow customers to make instant transfers using other identifiers (such as email address, TIN, SNILS, social network accounts, etc) anywhere and at any time, regardless of the beneficiary bank.

About Tinkoff Bank

Tinkoff Bank is the first and only fully online Russian bank, serving almost seven million customers. The bank was founded in 2006 by businessman Oleg Tinkov.

The parent company of the bank, TCS Group Holding PLC, has been traded on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. Alongside Tinkoff Bank, the Group includes Tinkoff Mobile, a virtual mobile operator, Tinkoff Insurance and Tinkoff Development Centre, a network of development centres in Russia's largest cities.

The Bank does not have physical outlets - customers are serviced remotely via online channels and a contact centre. Through a network of representatives exceeding 2,500 people and covering the entirety of Russia, the Bank is able to provide excellent and timely service.

Tinkoff Bank provides both its own financial services and that of its partners through the Tinkoff.ru platform. The range of available products includes banking services (credit and debit cards, payments, transfers), deposits, investments, loyalty programs, travel booking services, business services, mortgage products and insurance. Much attention is paid to mobile services - in addition to its online banking system, the company has released apps available to non-clients, including Official Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk and Card 2 Card.

As of May 2018, Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market with a market share of 11.7%. The net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC for the first quarter of 2018, in accordance with IFRS, amount to 5.7 billion rubles, with a return on equity of 68.5%.

In 2016, Tinkoff Bank was recognized as the 'Bank of the Year' by the largest Russian financial portal Banki.ru, as the largest independent online bank in the world (by number of clients) according to a Frost & Sullivan survey, and as the best digital bank in Central and Eastern Europe by the international financial journal Euromoney. In the same year, the international banking magazine Global Finance credited Tinkoff Bank with the best universal integrated banking site. The publication also named Tinkoff the best online bank in Russia in 2015 and 2016, and as the best option in the categories 'Best deposit, credit and investment online products' and 'Best social-networking bank' in 2017. Tinkoff's mobile app was recognized as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016, and by Deloitte from 2013 to 2016.

Tinkoff Bank is a member of the Deposit Insurance System, guaranteeing each individual depositing with the bank a return of 1.4 million rubles for deposits and current accounts, including interest income.