TDC : Completion of DK Telekommunikation ApS recommended public takeover offer except for 708,680 shares

Completion of DK Telekommunikation ApS recommended public takeover offer except for 708,680 shares

DK Telekommunikation ApS announces that the recommended takeover offer to the shareholders of TDC A/S published on 28 February 2018 to TDC’s shareholders has been completed except for 708,680 shares.

Reference is made to DK Telekommunikation's press release as attached to this announcement.

An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in TDC A/S on 14 May 2018, at which meeting DK Telekommunikation ApS will elect a new Board of Directors. Current Chairman of the Board of Directors Pierre Danon says: "I would like to congratulate the new owners on the acceptance of the offer.”



Pierre Danon was elected to the Board of Directors in 2006 and most recently he played an important part in creating the possibility of the announced TDC A/S and Modern Times Group A/S merger.

TDC A/S can disclose that the following Board Members have announced, that they will not be available for a new Board constellation after the Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 May 2018: Chairman Pierre Danon, Vice Chairman Lene Skole, Stine Bosse, Benoit Scheen, Pieter Knook and Angus Porter.

The current four employee elected Board Members – John Schwartzbach, Mogens Jensen, Zanne Stensballe and Thomas Lech Pedersen – continues as board members in TDC A/S.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

This notification is made by Dennis Callesen, Investor Relations Manager, at TDC A/S.





