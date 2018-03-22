ATX 3 438 -1,7%  Dow 23 958 -2,9%  Nasdaq 6 682 -2,5%  Euro 1,2306 -0,3% 
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS Aktie [WKN: 919493 / ISIN: NO0003078800]

TGS approval of the 2017 financials

Asker, Norway (22 March 2018) - The Board of Directors of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2017. The financial statements were approved without changes from the preliminary annual accounts announced on 8 February 2018.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 9 May 2018. The Annual Report for 2017 will be published on the company's website and notified to the Oslo Stock Exchange in April 2018.

 

Company Summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.  In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.


Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".


For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com

 

Will Ashby
VP HR & Communication
Tel: +1 713 860 2184 
Email: will.ashby@tgs.com

 

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TGS via Globenewswire

