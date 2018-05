TK Development appoints Søren Kempf Holm new CEO

Having completed a successful search process, the Board of Directors of TK Development has appointed Søren Kempf Holm new CEO.

Søren Kempf Holm, 52, is a qualified production engineer and has also completed studies at Copenhagen Business School. His professional career spans a broad range of fields with his most recent jobs including those of chief operating officer at Topdanmark A/S and, since 2015, CEO of Topdanmark Ejendom A/S.

Chairman Peter Thorsen said: "In Søren Kempf Holm, we have found a new CEO with broad experience and a documented track record in purchasing, selling and developing real estate. On the Board, we are confident that Søren is the right person to lead the ongoing transformation of TK Development and to meet our high expectations for profit growth and value creation.”

Søren Kempf Holm will join TK Development on or before 1 December 2018, following which the Executive Board will consist of CEO Søren Kempf Holm, based in the Copenhagen office, and Executive Vice President Robert Andersen, based in Aalborg.

Contact details:

TK Development A/S

Peter Thorsen, Chairman

Tel.: +45 8896 1010

Attachment