TMAC Reports Operating and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2017

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC” or the "Company”) is
filing its Annual Financial Statements, Management’s Discussion &
Analysis and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31,
2017. The documents may be found on the Company’s website at www.tmacresources.com
or, once filed, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Please read this news release in conjunction with these documents.
Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated,
"While progress is being made, as discussed in our January 16, 2018 news
release, TMAC had a challenging fourth quarter, capping a difficult
2017. Though the mine has been performing well, the processing plant has
had material ramp up issues and a number of important initiatives are
underway to drive improvements. As a result, financial results for Q4
were weak, but performance is expected to improve as 2018 continues
assuming our expectations are met from ongoing investment and attention
on processing improvements.”
Gil Lawson, Chief Operating Officer of TMAC said, "The operations’ team
is continuing to systematically work through the processing plant
de-bottlenecking to improve throughput and identify opportunities to
increase recovery. We are seeing consistent throughput after making
changes in the crushing circuit screen sizes and since the installation
of the spider-head . Metallurgical studies have identified that free
fines gold is available to recover in the flotations tails and we will
be installing a Falcon B concentrator to address this. We are also
focused on enhancing leach recovery with the testing of a chemical leach
enhancer.”
Mr. Lawson went on to say, "Importantly, the operations’ team has been
substantially strengthened with the hiring of a senior operation’s
metallurgist in the position of Assistant General Manager and,
additionally, a Director of Metallurgy. Dan Gagnon, our General Manager,
and I joined in late 2017 and we have made important improvements to the
performance and culture at site, and, with the new additions to the
team, we expect to further accelerate our momentum towards establishing
a best in class operation”.
FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR 2017 HIGHLIGHTS
Financial results:
-
Net loss totalled $25.3 million (Q4-2017: $12.5 million), or $0.30 per
share (Q4-2017: $0.14 per share) on a basic and fully diluted basis.
-
46,990 ounces of gold were sold during the year ended December 31,
2017 for proceeds of $76.9 million (US$59.7 million). 17,350 ounces of
gold were sold in the three months ended December 31, 2017 for
proceeds of $28.2 million (US$22.1 million).
-
Realized an average price for gold sold of $1,636 (US$1,270) per ounce
during the year ended December 31, 2017 and $1,622 (US$1,275) per
ounce during the three months ended December 31, 2017.
-
Cash costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC”) per ounce of
gold sold were $1,658 (US$1,288) and $2,418 (US$1,870), respectively,
during the year ended December 31, 2017 and $1,568 (US$1,228) and
$2,138 (US$1,683), respectively, during the three months ended
December 31, 2017.
-
Cash and cash equivalents were $42.0 million and restricted cash was
$43.9 million at December 31, 2017.
Finance:
-
On November 9, 2017, the Company completed an equity financing for
aggregate proceeds of $53.0 million via a $31.4 million private
placement with RCF and Newmont and a concurrent marketed overnight
public offering of $21.6 million from a syndicate of underwriters at a
price of $7.00 per common share of the Company.
-
On July 26, 2017, entered into an Amended and Restated Credit
Agreement for total borrowings of US$160 million with repayment terms
to be over a five-year period.
Management team:
-
Jason Neal joined the TMAC management team as Director and President
and Chief Executive Officer on February 15, 2018.
-
Catharine Farrow retired from her position as Director, effective
November 16, 2017, and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31,
2017.
-
Gord Morrison retired from his position as President and Chief
Technology Officer, effective December 31, 2017, and continues his
involvement with TMAC as an executive advisor focusing on the
advancement of the geological understanding of Hope Bay.
-
Gil Lawson joined the TMAC executive team as Chief Operating Officer
effective August 31, 2017 and Dan Gagnon joined the Hope Bay
management team as General Manager on October 8, 2017.
-
John Roberts retired from his position as Vice President,
Environmental Affairs, effective December 31, 2017, and continues his
involvement with TMAC as an executive advisor to Oliver Curran, who
was promoted to Vice President, Environmental Affairs, effective
January 1, 2018.
Operations:
-
Achieved commercial production effective June 1, 2017
-
Mined 53,500 tonnes of ore at a grade of 9.4 grams per tonne ("g/t”),
containing 16,200 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2017,
resulting in a total of 150,700 tonnes of ore mined at a grade of 11.5
g/t, containing 55,700 ounces of gold for the year. A strong
correlation between the block models and detailed geological mapping
and chip sampling continues to be observed in the mine, demonstrating
confidence in Mineral Reserves estimates.
-
Processed 69,600 tonnes of ore at a grade of 13.7 g/t, containing
30,700 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2017, with 21,200
ounces of gold being produced at an average recovery of 69%. After the
installation of the dewatering cone in early November 2017, the
recovery for November and December improved to an average of 74%,
while the average for the ten months ended October 31, 2017 prior to
its installation was only 62%.
-
55,150 ounces of gold were produced in 2017, of which approximately
5,820 ounces remain as gold in process at December 31, 2017.
-
49,070 ounces of gold were poured during the year ended December 31,
2017, of which 46,990 ounces were sold and the remaining 2,080 ounces
were doré or refined at year end.
-
The Plant averaged 84% of design throughput in December after the
installation of the dewatering cone at the beginning of November 2017.
A traditional "spider head” cyclone distributor was delivered to site
and installed in the Plant on January 24, 2018. Since that day to
February 19, 2018, this modification, along with new screens in the
secondary crushers, have resulted in an improvement in Plant stability
and an increase in Plant throughput to an average of 977 tonnes per
day, or 98% of designed throughput.
-
Deportation studies (gold grain size studies) have determined that
some of the Doris gold is finer grain material than the high-pressure
jig can fully capture and has resulted in the ordering of Falcon B
concentrators for each concentrator line ("CL”) which are
specifically designed to capture more of the fine grain gold. The
Falcon B concentrators are currently being engineered.
-
Ore stockpiles at December 31, 2017 were estimated to contain 66,600
tonnes of ore at an average grade of 13.8 g/t, or 29,400 ounces of
contained gold.
Exploration:
-
The successful initiation of exploration at Boston in 2017
demonstrated the potential for "bulk stoping” within the wide,
high-grade core of the B2 zone and added to the geological
understanding of ore distribution.
-
The 2017 gold in till sampling and regional mapping programs have
defined several high priority exploration targets within the
Doris-Madrid corridor and north of Boston.
-
The Doris BTD East Limb definition drilling and resource estimate was
completed and incorporated into the June 30, 2017 Mineral Resource
Mineral Reserve ("MRMR”) statement. Sill development was
initiated in 2017 and development ore is currently being mined.
-
The annual MRMR statement dated June 30, 2017, indicated a 2.9%
increase in Proven and Probable Reserve and a 9% increase in Measured
and Indicated Resources over the previous statement.
Environment and permitting:
-
The Nunavut Impact Review Board ("NIRB”), in consultation with
the Nunavut Water Board, has accepted the final Environmental Impact
Statement and is commencing the public and technical review of TMAC’s
proposal for development and mining at the Madrid and Boston gold
deposits relating to the Company’s application for both Project
Certificates and Water Licences submitted on December 21, 2017.
Table 1: Summary of operating & financial highlights for the periods
ended December 31, 2017
|
Description
|
|
Units
|
|
Three months ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
Year ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
Mining:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore mined
|
|
tonnes
|
|
53,500
|
|
150,700
|
|
Waste mined
|
|
tonnes
|
|
66,100
|
|
263,100
|
|
Total mined
|
|
tonnes
|
|
119,600
|
|
413,800
|
|
Average grade
|
|
g/t
|
|
9.4
|
|
11.5
|
|
Contained ounces
|
|
ounces
|
|
16,200
|
|
55,700
|
|
Development
|
|
metres
|
|
984
|
|
5,021
|
|
Processing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore processed
|
|
tonnes
|
|
69,600
|
|
208,900
|
|
Grade
|
|
g/t
|
|
13.7
|
|
12.6
|
|
Contained gold
|
|
ounces
|
|
30,700
|
|
84,660
|
|
Recovery
|
|
%
|
|
69
|
|
65
|
|
Gold produced
|
|
ounces
|
|
21,200
|
|
55,150
|
|
Gold sold
|
|
ounces
|
|
17,350
|
|
46,990
|
|
Stockpile:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore on surface
|
|
tonnes
|
|
66,600
|
|
66,600
|
|
Average grade
|
|
g/t
|
|
13.8
|
|
13.8
|
|
Contained gold
|
|
ounces
|
|
29,400
|
|
29,400
|
|
Description
|
|
Units
|
|
Three months ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
Year ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
P&L summary(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (ounces)
|
|
ounces
|
|
17,350
|
|
34,860
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$millions
|
|
28.2
|
|
56.4
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$millions
|
|
34.3
|
|
68.8
|
|
Profit (loss) from mining operations
|
|
$millions
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
(12.4)
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$millions
|
|
4.9
|
|
15.5
|
|
Financing costs, net
|
|
$millions
|
|
(4.5)
|
|
(15.9)
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
$millions
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
10.6
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
|
$millions
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
(25.3)
|
|
Per share
|
|
$
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$/oz
|
|
1,977
|
|
1,974
|
|
Cash cost(3)(4)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,228
|
|
1,288
|
|
AISC(3)(4)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,683
|
|
1,870
|
|
USD results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$USmillions
|
|
22.1
|
|
44.5
|
|
Average realized sales price(3)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,275
|
|
1,278
|
|
Average spot price of gold – London PM Fix
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,275
|
|
1,274
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$USmillions
|
|
26.8
|
|
53.6
|
|
Cost of sales(2)(5)
|
|
$US/oz
|
|
1,547
|
|
1,538
|
|
CAD results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average exchange rate
|
|
CAD/USD
|
|
1.27
|
|
1.30
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$millions
|
|
28.2
|
|
56.4
|
|
Average realized sales price(3)
|
|
$/oz
|
|
1,622
|
|
1,618
|
|
Average spot price of gold – London PM Fix
|
|
$/oz
|
|
1,622
|
|
1,620
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$millions
|
|
34.3
|
|
68.8
|
|
Cost of sales(2)
|
|
$/oz
|
|
1,977
|
|
1,974
|
|
CAPEX Summary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustaining
|
|
$millions
|
|
4.5
|
|
16.0
|
|
Expansion(6)
|
|
$millions
|
|
6.0
|
|
56.9
|
|
Exploration and evaluation
|
|
$millions
|
|
2.5
|
|
11.7
|
(1) The profit and loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 only covers
the period from June 1, 2017 onwards, the date for accounting
recognition of commercial production, for many items including revenue,
cost of sales, cash cost, AISC and ounces sold
(2) Includes
depreciation and a net realizable value write-down of $3.3 million and
$4.8 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2017,
respectively
(3) Refer to non-IFRS measures in the MD&A filed on
TMAC’s website
(4) Cash cost and AISC refers to results after
achieving commercial production
(5) Translated using exchange rates
at the time of incurring the expenditure
(6) Expansion includes
pre-commercial production costs and associated gold sale proceeds
2018 OBJECTIVES
Doris operations and capital expenditure:
-
Ore production will mainly come from the fully developed Doris North
zone and the developed stopes in the Doris BTD zone. Ore production
will be supplemented with ore from sill development in the Doris
Connector ("DCO”) and other areas of the Doris BTD zone. The
mine plan is designed to provide all the ore to be processed while
maintaining the stockpile balance.
-
Mine between 420,000 and 470,000 tonnes of ore at an average for the
year between 11 and 14 g/t gold with total tonnes, including waste,
being between 670,000 to 740,000 tonnes. Mining grades in 2018 to date
are averaging about 9.9 g/t but since the beginning of February have
averaged 15.1 g/t as mining has transitioned from lower grade
development areas to higher grade zones.
-
Underground development will continue in the Doris BTD and DCO zones
and will include a decline towards the Doris Central zone to support
2019 and 2020 production from Doris at an estimated total cost of $23
million for 2018.
-
The stockpile will be used to augment the ore being sent to the Plant.
It is expected that the stockpile will end 2018 at approximately the
same level as at December 31, 2017.
-
Continue the ramp up of the Plant to design capacity. Install,
commission and commence ramp up of the second CL by mid-2018 that will
increase the throughput of the Plant. Improvements made to the first
CL will be incorporated into the second CL as part of the installation
and commissioning thereof.
-
The recently installed spider head distributor for the cyclones is
expected to increase gold recoveries within the first CL once the
Falcon B concentrator is installed.
-
TMAC expects its lowest cash balances to be in the third quarter at
the height of the sealift. Ramp up of the second CL and the expected
improvement in recoveries is important to generate the needed cash
flows for the sealift.
-
Unit costs of production in 2018 are sensitive to grade, throughput
and recovery rates. Costs in the first quarter of 2018 are expected to
be in line with the costs incurred in 2017, with unit costs reducing
as throughput and recoveries improve. Once the commissioning of the
second CL is complete, the unit costs are expected to decline due to
increasing throughput by the end of the year. Maintenance costs are
expected to decline from the high levels experienced in 2017 as
improvements in the Plant are implemented.
-
Expansion capital expenditures required to increase the processing
capacity of the Plant by the installation and commissioning of the
second CL to a design capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day are estimated
at $4 million.
-
Sustaining capital expenditures, excluding underground development, to
construct and acquire additional Doris surface infrastructure,
including equipment, construction of the south dam in the tailings
impoundment area, construction of a marine outfall pipeline and to
continue the ramp up of the Plant to its design capacity are estimated
to total $24 million, including $8 million relating to the Plant.
Exploration:
-
The Exploration and Geoscience programs for 2018 are designed to
support several aspects of exploration at Hope Bay ranging from
immediate production support, through advanced exploration, to the
generation of regional targets in preparation for drilling. A key
strategy of the exploration program is to develop and maintain a
project pipeline consisting of prospective exploration targets at
various stages of evaluation. Expenditures on exploration will
increase once the Plant produces excess cash flow.
-
Conduct 22,000 metres of underground definition diamond drilling on
the Doris BTD Extension and DCO zones to support stope design and a
resource update to facilitate conversion to reserve.
-
6,500 metres of surface diamond drilling are planned to refine the
geological understanding of the Madrid North Naartok deposit to
support the advanced exploration and bulk sampling program.
-
Regional exploration will include diamond drilling, sonic drilling and
gold in glacial till sampling. A total of 4,000 metres of diamond
drilling is planned.
Environment and permitting:
-
Obtain a project certificate for Madrid and Boston once NIRB completes
the review of the environmental impact statement submitted in December
2017. NIRB recommends project certificates for approval by the
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Northern Affairs ("CIRNA”),
formerly Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC).
Madrid and Boston projects:
-
Management continues to pursue the opportunity to replace the cash
collateralized letters of credit issued for environmental
rehabilitation security with surety bonds. Surety bonds could release
approximately $25 million of cash currently deposited as collateral
for letters of credit as well as additional environmental reclamation
security that is expected to be placed with various entities during
2018. If surety bonds are obtained, the additional cash would allow
for the initial investment in Madrid that includes the acquisition of
equipment, the initiation of surface infrastructure and the
commencement of underground development required in 2018 to extract a
bulk sample in 2019.
-
Long-term planning and the development of exploration targets at
Boston is ongoing and programs will be executed as funds permit.
SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Scientific and technical information was prepared by, and all other
scientific and technical information contained in this document was
reviewed and approved by Gil Lawson, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of
TMAC, and David King, P.Geo., the Vice President, Exploration and
Geoscience of TMAC, each of whom is a "qualified person” as defined by
NI 43-101.
ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES
TMAC holds a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Project located in Nunavut,
Canada. TMAC is an emerging gold producer with the Doris Mine pouring
first gold in the first quarter of 2017 and Madrid and Boston expected
to commence production in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Company has a
board of directors with depth of experience and market credibility and
an exploration and development team with an extensive track record of
developing high grade, profitable underground mines. TMAC’s shares trade
on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains "forward-looking information” within the meaning
of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe
harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information” includes
statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may”, "will”,
"expect”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "continue”, "potential” or the
negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.
Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, bringing
the timing for bringing Madrid and Boston into production and the rate
of ramp up at Doris throughout 2018.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and
management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and
assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such
forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual
plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from any plans, intentions,
activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors” in the Company’s
Annual Information Form dated February 22, 2018 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
for a discussion of these risks.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian
dollars)
|
|
|
|
As at
December
31, 2017
|
|
As at
December
31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
42.0
|
|
62.5
|
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
7.3
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
94.7
|
|
77.7
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
139.8
|
|
148.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
898.7
|
|
801.4
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
80.6
|
|
80.6
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
43.9
|
|
44.5
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
1,023.5
|
|
941.5
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
1,163.3
|
|
1,089.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
26.8
|
|
Debt Facility
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
46.1
|
|
Gold Call Options
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
2.9
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
76.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Facility
|
|
|
183.0
|
|
115.3
|
|
Provision for environmental rehabilitation
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
24.9
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
57.1
|
|
67.9
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
275.5
|
|
208.1
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
319.8
|
|
284.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
885.8
|
|
830.2
|
|
Warrants
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
1.2
|
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
8.9
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(60.5)
|
|
(35.2)
|
|
|
|
|
843.5
|
|
805.1
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
1,163.3
|
|
1,089.8
|
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian
dollars)
|
|
|
|
Year ended
December
31, 2017
|
|
Year ended
December
31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metal sales
|
|
|
56.4
|
|
-
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production costs
|
|
|
56.4
|
|
-
|
|
Royalties & selling expenses
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
68.8
|
|
-
|
|
Profit (loss) from mining operations
|
|
(12.4)
|
|
-
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and wages
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
6.8
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
2.8
|
|
Other corporate
|
|
3.1
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
12.0
|
|
Write-down of obsolete inventory
|
|
|
-
|
|
2.3
|
|
Impairment of equipment and assets held for sale
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
2.0
|
|
Profit (loss) before the following
|
|
(28.8)
|
|
(16.3)
|
|
Net finance income (expense)
|
|
|
(15.9)
|
|
0.1
|
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
Fair value adjustments
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
Other (expenses) income
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
0.3
|
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(35.1)
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
Current income tax (expense) recovery
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery
|
|
11.1
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
4.1
|
|
Profit (loss) and comprehensive profit
(loss) for the year
|
|
(25.3)
|
|
(13.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
($0.30)
|
|
($0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
number of shares (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
85.1
|
|
80.4
|
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Year ended
December
31, 2017
|
|
Year ended
December
31, 2016
|
|
|
|
$millions
|
|
$millions
|
|
Profit (loss) for the year
|
|
(25.3)
|
|
(13.2)
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
3.2
|
|
2.8
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
11.0
|
|
-
|
|
Finance income
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
Finance expense
|
|
16.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
1.2
|
|
Fair value loss (gain)
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.2
|
|
Impairment of equipment and assets held for sale
|
|
0.9
|
|
2.0
|
|
Write-down of obsolete inventory
|
|
-
|
|
2.3
|
|
Current income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
1.3
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
(11.1)
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in non-cash
operating working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
5.6
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
Inventory
|
|
(10.9)
|
|
(63.6)
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(8.3)
|
|
-
|
|
Operating cash flows before interest and tax
|
|
(28.7)
|
|
(76.0)
|
|
Cash tax paid
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
-
|
|
Cash interest paid
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
|
(33.9)
|
|
(76.1)
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
(72.2)
|
|
(114.2)
|
|
Interest received
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.9
|
|
Debt facility restricted cash reclassification
|
|
10.0
|
|
-
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
(25.8)
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
|
(70.8)
|
|
(139.1)
|
|
Debt Facility drawdowns, net of
transaction costs
|
|
30.4
|
|
161.1
|
|
Equity Financing, net of issuance costs
|
|
51.2
|
|
-
|
|
Flow-through financing, net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
8.9
|
|
Warrants exercised
|
|
2.6
|
|
8.4
|
|
Bought Deal Financing, net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
56.5
|
|
Other
|
|
0.1
|
|
-
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
|
84.3
|
|
234.9
|
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the year
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
18.4
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
62.5
|
|
44.1
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|
|
42.0
|
|
62.5
|
