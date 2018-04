TMX Group Provides Update on Market Outage Incident and Confirms Readiness for Regular Market Opening Monday

TORONTO, April 28, 2018 /CNW/ - TMX Group today provided further details regarding the market interruption that affected trading on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange (TSX Alpha) and Montreal Exchange (MX), on Friday, April 27.

The outage, which began at 1:37:25 pm EDT Friday on MX and 1:39:13 pm EDT on TSX, TSXV, and TSX Alpha, was caused by a hardware failure in a central storage appliance of the trading system. This hardware failure impacted both the primary and the redundant components preventing storage failover procedures from engaging. TMX confirms that this incident was not the result of a cybersecurity attack.

TMX began remediation measures Friday afternoon, which included replacing the defective storage module, verifying the integrity of data of all impacted databases and conducting a successful start-up validation of the entire trading enterprise. Given the time of the incident, we could not engage disaster recovery systems in time to ensure an orderly market re-open and closing session.

TMX confirms that all systems are ready for the start of business on Monday, April 30, 2018.

"We apologize to all of our valued clients across Canada's capital markets and around the world, and to all of TMX Group's stakeholders for Friday's interruption in trading," said Lou Eccleston, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group. "Our team took immediate action to diagnose the problem and communicate with all of our participants while determining the cause and impacts. Due to the timing and the nature of the issue, we made the difficult but necessary decision to shut down trading for the rest of the day. TMX is committed to applying the lessons learned from this incident to help us prevent such issues from recurring in the future."

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

