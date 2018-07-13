13.07.2018 03:37:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators to an aircraft accident at Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to an aircraft accident at Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

