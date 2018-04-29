Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
29.04.2018

TSB deploys a team of investigators to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NS, April 29, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia, following reports of smoke in the cockpit aboard an Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS) Beech 1900D aircraft. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

