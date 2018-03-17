ATX 3 444 0,7%  Dow 24 947 0,3%  Nasdaq 7 020 -0,2%  Euro 1,2288 -0,2% 
17.03.2018 21:52:00

TSB deploys a team to Port-Daniel-Gascons, Quebec, following a fatal accident aboard the bulk carrier Sage Amazon

QUÉBEC, March 17, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Port-Daniel-Gascons, Quebec, following a fatal accident aboard the bulk carrier Sage Amazon. The vessel is registered in Liberia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

