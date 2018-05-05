|
05.05.2018 03:45:00
TSX Venture Exchange Cease Trade Order
VANCOUVER, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ -
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2018
NEX COMPANIES
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 4, 2018 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
ALK.H
NEX
AlkaLi3 Resources Inc.
annual audited financial statements,
2017/12/31
annual management's discussion
and analysis and certification of the
annual filings
LNE.H
NEX
Loon Energy Corporation
annual audited financial statements,
2017/12/31
annual management's discussion
and analysis and certification of the
annual filings
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange