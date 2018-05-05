TSX Venture Exchange Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2018

NEX COMPANIES

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 4, 2018 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

ALK.H NEX AlkaLi3 Resources Inc. annual audited financial statements, 2017/12/31





LNE.H NEX Loon Energy Corporation annual audited financial statements, 2017/12/31





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

