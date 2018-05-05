05.05.2018 03:45:00

TSX Venture Exchange Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2018
NEX COMPANIES

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 4, 2018 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol     

Tier     

Company                                  

Failure to File                                      

Period 
Ending
(Y/M/D)






ALK.H               

NEX

AlkaLi3 Resources Inc.

 annual audited financial statements,

2017/12/31




 annual management's discussion





 and analysis and certification of the





 annual filings







LNE.H 

NEX

Loon Energy Corporation

annual audited financial statements,

 2017/12/31




annual management's discussion





and analysis and certification of the





annual filings


 

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

