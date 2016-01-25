TSX Venture Exchange Daily Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2018 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 29, 2017 with respect to the private placement of 3,754,167 flow-through units at $0.15 per unit, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the finder's fee payable to EMD Financial Inc. has been reduced from $3,456.25 and 23,042 warrants to 15,167 warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a one year period.

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. ("AT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2017:

Number of Shares: 1,509,021 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ov2 Capital Inc. Y 333,333 Roger Dent Y 33,333 Joe Ontman Y 40,476 Nathan Mekuz Y 2,381 Igal Mayer Y 66,666

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CLARMIN EXPLORATIONS INC. ("CX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated January 5, 2018, effective at the openingon Wednesday, January 10, 2018 trading in the shares of Clarmin Explorations Inc. will resume.

CLAROCITY CORPORATION ("CLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,499,558 shares to settle outstanding debt for $305,970 in payment of interest payable under the January 25, 2016 Trust Indenture and the September 21, 2016 Trust Indenture.

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Stableview Asset Management Y $93,000 $0.068 1,367,647 (January Indenture)

















Stableview Asset Management Y $184,500 $0.068 2,713,235 (September Indenture)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CLAROCITY CORPORATION ("CLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,676,471 shares in lieu of cash to settle $114,000 in payment of interest payable under the May 8, 2017 Trust Indenture.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Stableview Asset Management Y $100,680 $0.068 1,480,589









Dave Guebert Y $2,400 $0.068 35,412

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 09, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 18, 2017:

Number of Shares: 7,296,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,648,166 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,648,166 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Luis Zapata $14,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

CRONOS GROUP INC. ("MJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:13 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to a single stock circuit breaker. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CRONOS GROUP INC. ("MJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:18 a.m., PST, January 9, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WATR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Further to the Company's press release dated January 9, 2018, effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, shares of the Company will resume trading.

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2017:

Number of Shares: 11,650,480 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 11,650,480 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,650,480 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares The M. R. Griffiths Family Trust



(Michael Griffiths) Y 1,600,000 The M. R. & K. M. Griffiths Superannuation



Fund (Michael Griffiths) Y 400,000 ARK Securities & Investments Pty Ltd.



(Robert Kirtlan) Y 1,500,480 Bolingbroke Investments Inc.



(Stephen Coates) Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, November 22 and December 8, 2017:

Number of Shares: 1,922,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 961,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 961,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: $5,456 cash and 24,800 warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$4,840 cash and 22,000 warrants payable to Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc.

$1,760 cash and 8,000 warrants payable to Richardson GMP Limited

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FIRESTEEL RESOURCES INC. ("FTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange accepts documentation pursuant to a Facility Agreement (the "Facility") between the Company and PFL Raahe Holdings LP ("PFL"), a limited partnership controlled by Pandion Mine Finance, LP ("Pandion"), whereby PFL will advance to the Company US$20,600,000 (the "Advance") in one tranche as partial consideration for the purchase of a total of 67,155 ounces of gold.

Over a period of 60 months following the date of the Advance, the Company will be obligated to deliver to PFL 67,155 ounces of gold. PFL will then pay to the Company, on each delivery of gold, an amount of gold equal to the market price, less a specified discount.

The Facility has a mechanism that allows PFL to elect at any time, in lieu of delivery of up to 24,000 ounces of gold, to receive up to 270,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exchange rate of 100 ounces to 1,125,000 shares.

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVST") ("HVST.DB") ("HVST.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVST")("HVST.WT") ("HVST.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m., PST, January 9, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2017 and December 15, 2017:

Number of Shares: 36,507,900 shares



Purchase Price: $3.15 per share



Warrants: 36,507,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,507,900 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.90 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 377 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Genesis Mining Ltd. (Jakov Dolic) Y 952,380 Galileo Partners Fund Y 500,000 Jessica Van Den Akker Y 5,000 Kristen Reinertson Y 10,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 503,331 [ 29 Placees]





Agent's Fee: GMP Securities LP - $2,730,522,31 cash

Eventus - $2,730,522.31 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $303,391.37 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $303,391.37 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 18, 2017 and December 29, 2017 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 09, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2017:

Number of Shares: 34,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 34,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 34,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 190 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Masters Y 80,000 England Communications Ltd. Y 1,000,000 (Michael England)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [22 Placees] P 4,075,000

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $720.00 cash Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc. $1,400.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc $6,480.00 cash Echelon Wealth Partners $93,020.40 cash PI Financial Corp. $31,356.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MX GOLD CORP. ("MXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 09, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 03, 2018:

Number of Shares: 29,193,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 29,139,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,139,334 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("NXT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 27, 2017:

Number of Shares: 1,550,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.095 per share



Warrants: 1,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,550,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners, Inc. $10,307.50 cash; 108,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3-year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("HIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:52 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to a single stock circuit breaker. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("HIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m., PST, January 9, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("HIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:03 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to a Single Stock Circuit Breaker. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("HIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:08 a.m., PST, January 9, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NUUVERA INC. ("NUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to imbalance of orders. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NUUVERA INC. ("NUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NYX GAMING GROUP LIMITED ("NYX")("NYX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") between NYX Gaming Group Limited (the "Company") and Scientific Games Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bally Gaming and Systems UK Limited (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares, of the Company by way of a statutory scheme of arrangement. Shareholders of the Company will receive CDN$2.40 for each common share of the Company held. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the transaction by the Company's shareholders was received at the special meeting of the shareholders held on December 20, 2017.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2017 and news releases dated September 20, 2017, November 21, 2017, November 24, 2017 and January 5, 2018.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the common shares and warrants of NYX Gaming Group Limited will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2017:

Number of Shares: 66,666,666 common share units ("Units")

Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.075 per Unit



Warrants: 66,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 66,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for up to 5 years from date of issuance



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Vertex Managed Value Portfolio Y 66,666,666 (Aidan Wood)









Finder's Fee: None



SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 9, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SOKOMAN IRON CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 28, 2017:

Number of Shares: 2,916,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 1,458,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,458,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. $13,122 cash and 109,350 broker warrants payable. Each broker warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.09 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VITAL ENERGY INC. ("VUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2017:

Convertible Debenture $100,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.10



Maturity date: 1 year from date of issuance



Warrants: None



Interest rate: 8% per annum, calculated and paid quarterly



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount Ngai Ho Y $100,000





Finder's Fee: None



VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2017:

Number of Shares: 17,389,352 shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per share



Warrants: 8,694,676 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,694,676 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Niels Tofting Y 521,740 Andre Vandenberk Y 260,870

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $120,185 in cash and 1,045,055 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.18 for a two year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2017.

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 26, 2017:

Convertible Debenture US$150,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.05 per share in the first year and CDN$0.10 per share of principle thereafter until maturity



Maturity Date: December 20, 2020



Interest Rate: 8% per annum



Warrants: 750,000 detachable share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.11 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2017 and September 26, 2017:

Number of Shares: 31,522,590 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 15,761,295 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 15,761,295 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 52 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Terrence Martell Y 1,178,460 Scott A. Hill Y 2,527,200 Michel Lafrance Y 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WAR EAGLE MINING COMPANY INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the regulatory halt imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") dated January 3, 2018, the Company has now filed the appropriate documentation under Policy 5.3 with the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday January 10, 2018, trading in the securities of the Company will resume. (CUSIP is unchanged ).

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated January 3, 2018.

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,317,100 shares to settle outstanding debt of $105,368.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NEX COMPANIES

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2017:

Number of Units: 2,000,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.35 per unit



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 792,856 [3 Placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: AlphaNorth Asset Management – Cash: $9,800, Securities: 28,000 broker warrants exercisable for a period of one year at $0.75





Wood Gundy BRA – Cash: $15,400, Securities: 44,000 brokers warrants exercisable for a period of one year at $0.75





CIBC World Markets – Cash: $17,600 Securities: 50,286 brokers warrants exercisable for a period of one year at $0.75





James Dean – Cash: $5,040





BMO Nesbitt Burns – Cash: $4,000, Securities: 11,439 broker warrants exercisable for a period of one year at $0.75





Mike Latimer – Cash: $4,160

[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

C21 INVESTMENTS INC. ("CXXI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

NEX Company

Effective at 1:22 p.m. PST, January 8, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DATINVEST INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("DAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors December 15, 2017, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 11, 2018, the shares of Datinvest International Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,979,310 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DAI.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 237918206 (new)

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2017:

Number of Shares: 4,166,649 common share units ("Units")

Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit



Warrants: 4,166,649 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,649 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for up to 12 months from the date of closing.



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT.H")

[formerly CAVAN VENTURES INC. ("CVN.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2018

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 29, 2017, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 10, 2018, the common shares of Vertical Exploration Inc. will commence trading and the common shares of Cavan Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,902,165 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VERT.H (new) CUSIP Number: 92536L103 (new)

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange