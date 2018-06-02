TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2018 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

3D SIGNATURES INC. ("DXD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin and the Company's press release both dated May 31, 2018, effective Tuesday, June 5, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

________________________________________

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ("NRTH")

[formerly KRAMER CAPITAL CORP ("KRM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed,New Symbol, Name Change and

Consolidation, Halt.

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 28, 2018. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday June 5, 2018, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The arm's length acquisition agreement dated as of February 28, 2018 whereby the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary 2622752 Ontario Inc. ("Subco") will acquire all shares of 48North Cannabis

Corp ("48North") , for consideration of 58,585,584 shares of the Company @ 0.90$ per share ($52,727,026), and an additional 17,788,897 shares @$0.90 ($16,010,007) in convertible debenture financing.

The Exchange has been advised that all conditions to the completion of the above transactions have been satisfied and will be completed June.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

The Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday June 5, 2018, the common shares of 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP will be list and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of KRAMER CAPITAL CORP will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Life Science' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

77,817,537 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 377,779 shares will be subject to Tier 1 value Escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NRTH (new) CUSIP Number: 34978F103 (new)







Company Contact: Kevin Helfand, COO Company Address: 48North Cannabis Corp., 76 Stafford Street, Suite 101, Toronto, ON, M6J 2S1. Company Phone Number: 416.639.5891 Company Email Address: hello@48nrth.com

________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Series A Share: $0.29375

Payable Date: June 30, 2018 Record Date: June 20, 2018 Ex-Dividend Date: June 19, 2018

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

[formerly MISSION READY SERVICES INC. ("MRS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated May 15, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday June 5, 2018 the common shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mission Ready Services Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oilfield Services' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

129,265,887 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MRS UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 60511F102 NEW

________________________________________

MONITOR VENTURES INC. ("MVI.H")

[formerly MONITOR VENTURES INC. ("MVI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of June 5, 2018, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MVI to MVI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125 Payable Date: July 31, 2018 Record Date: June 29, 2018 Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2018

________________________________________

REDHAWK RESOURCES, INC. ("RDK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Transfer and New Addition to NEX

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

NEX Company

Effective at theopening on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the shares of Redhawk Resources, Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on NEX.

The Company has been delisted from trading on Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close on Monday, June 4, 2018. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.

As of June 5, 2018, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out on NEX policies.

The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

178,580,458 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RDK.H CUSIP Number: 75746K 10 6



Company Contact: Steve Barley Company Address: Suite 1080 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1H2



Company Phone Number: (604) 633-5088 Company Email Address: info@redhawkresources.com

________________________________________

18/06/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated May 2, 2018 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, Ontario and Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, Ontario and Québec Securities Act.

Underwriter: Mackie Research Capital Corporation.



Offering: The offering consists in 9,530,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $1.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Class A share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $1.31 per share during a period of five years following the closing date.



Offering Price: $1.05 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.31 per Share during a period of five years.



Underwriter's Fee: 7% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash and non-transferable broker warrants to purchase up to that number of shares that is equal to 5% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 1,429,500 Units for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the offering by means of news releases dated May 9 and 14, 2018. The aggregate gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering is $11,507,475 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 juin 2018

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le prospectus simplifié de la société daté du 2 mai 2018 a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers et les Commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, le Manitoba, la Colombie-Britannique et l'Ontario, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières du Québec, l'Alberta, le Manitoba, la Colombie-Britannique et l'Ontario.

Preneur ferme : Mackie Research Capital Corporation.



Offre : Le placement consiste en 9 530 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de 1,05 $ par unité. Chaque unité inclut une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription. Chaque bon de souscription permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action additionnelle au prix d'exercice de 1,31 $ par action durant une période de cinq ans suivant la clôture.



Prix de l'offre: 1,05 $ par unité.



Prix d'exercice des bons: 1,31 $ par action durant une période de cinq ans.



Commission du preneur ferme : 7 % en espèces du produit brut et des bons de courtier non-transférables permettant de souscrire un nombre maximum d'actions égal à 5% du nombre d'unités émises en vertu du placement.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Une option fut octroyée au preneur ferme lui permettant de souscrire à 1 429 500 unités pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture du placement.

La société a confirmé la clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne dans les communiqués de presse des 9 et 14 mai 2018. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est 11 507 475 $ (incluant l'exercice de l'option d'attribution excédentaire).

_______________________________________

CLAROCITY CORPORATION ("CLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,044,040 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,004,404.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Stableview Asset Management Inc.









Y $1,004,404 $0.10 10,044,040



















Warrants: None







The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 26, 2018:

Number of Shares: 11,017,970 shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per share







Warrants: 5,508,984 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,508,984 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision

in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.60 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 35 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Keith Piggott Y 1,742,500 Gregg Sedun Y 194,730 Mark Bailey Y 253,712 Javier Reyes Y 144,360





Finder's Fee:



Luis Zapata $37,478.00 cash







Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.51 a.m. PST, June 1, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8.54 a.m. PST, June 1, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, June 1, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 1 CORP. ("EONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FRONT RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("FRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.57 a.m. PST, June 1, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of flow-through and non-flow through common shares units announced on April 17, 2018 and May 7, 2018:

Number of Securities: 3,896,350 common shares



Purchase Price: $3.35 per common share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Insider /

Pro Group Participation: None



Agents Fees: EMD Financial Inc. – Cash payment of $150,138.63

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the acquisition agreement dated May 3, 2018 and the purchase and sale agreement dated May 3, 2018 (together, the "Agreements") pursuant to which the Company has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Dream Water Products Canada Inc. ("Dream Water Canada") and Sarpes Beverages, LLC ("Dream Water USA") in exchange for US$12.5 million in cash and C$18.5 million in shares for total consideration of C$34.5 million. The Company's shares pursuant to the acquisition of Dream Water Canada are subject to a contractual hold period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2018 and May 30, 2018.

The transaction is not a Non-Arm's length transaction and there were no finder's fees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

________________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") between Internet of Things Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Weather Telematics Inc. ("WTI"). WTI is a Canadian-based, IoT data science company offering road safety data products for industrial, government and consumer markets.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can acquire a 100% interest by making payments to the Vendors as follows: $230,000 on closing, $300,000 on the sixth month anniversary date, and issuing an aggregate of 10,416,666 of the Company's common shares in three equal installments over a three year period. Furthermore, the Company may issue up to an additional 10,416,666 common shares based on certain performance achievements having being met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 14, 2018.

________________________________________

LINCOLN MINING CORPORATION ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 11, 2018:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08 Warrant Term to Expiry: April 26, 2022 Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated May 10, 2018 (the "Agreement"), between MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and Red Dog Drilling Inc. ("Red Dog"), whereby the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Red Dog.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price of $5.7 million has been paid as follows: (i) the issuance of 1,573,334 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.45 per common share, valued at $708,000; and (ii) $4,992,000 in cash.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 24, 2018.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement, Prospectus offering:

# of Warrants: 46,334,454 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2019 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 92,668,908 shares with 46,334,454 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 23, 2016.

________________________________________

OMNI COMMERCE CORP. ("OMNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 31, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.53 a.m. PST, June 1, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROSMART ENTERPRISES INC. ("PROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 20, 2018:

Number of Shares: 3,946,298 shares







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 3,946,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,946,298 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period. The warrants have a provision such that the Company may accelerate the expiry date to 30 days after notice by news release if the weighted average daily trading price has been equal or greater than $0.55 for any ten consecutive trading days after the hold period has expired.







Number of Placees: 28 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,002,143 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $3,045.00 and 8,700 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 per share for a 24 month period, subject to acceleration.



Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $2,000.01 and 5,714 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 per share for a 24 month period, subject to acceleration.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 20, 2018. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2018:

Number of Shares: 28,930,000 non flow-through shares



4,000,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.62 per non flow-through share



$0.75 per flow-through share







Warrants: 14,465,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,465,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 24 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





AngloGold Ashanti International Exploration



Holdings Limited Y 12,800,000





Agent's Fee: $390,018 cash payable to Sprott Capital Partners



$78,003 cash payable to Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd.



$78,003 cash payable to Raymond James Ltd.



$78,003 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.



$78,003 cash payable to Velocity Trade Capital Ltd.



$39,001 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.



$39,001 cash payable to Echelon Wealth Partners



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION ("QQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2018:

Number of Shares: 8,500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 8,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08







Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years







Number of Placees: 21 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Blueskyview Software Corp.

(Russ Rossi) Y 800,000





Finder's Fee:



Lise Dompierre 6,000 shares

Robert Gibson 40,000 shares

Canaccord Genuity 211,600 shares

Amanda Dobbe 240,000 shares



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2017:

Number of Shares: 4,541,889 common share units ("Units")



Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant







Purchase Price: $1.37 per Unit







Warrants: 4,541,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,541,889 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $1.71 for a period of 24 months from closing







Number of Placees: 1 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units





Aurora Cannabis Inc. Y 4,541,889





Finder's Fee: None



________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a Binding Term Sheet dated December 23, 2017 between the Company and 1396730 Alberta Ltd., a Non-Arms Length Party, whereby the Company would acquire the remaining 50% interest in 1631807 Alberta Ltd. (the "JV"), a joint venture company between Radient and 1396730 Alberta Ltd. The JV owns the land and building that contains the 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Canada, operated by the Company.

In consideration, the Company issued 1,246,449 common shares at a price of $1.40

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1396730 Alberta Ltd. Y 1,246,449 Harry Kaura





For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 9, 2018 and May 3, 2018.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a real estate purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and the Amnor Group Inc., a Non-Arms Length Party, whereby the Company would acquire purchase two parcels of land adjacent to a facility operated by the Company located in Edmonton, Alberta (the "Lands").

In consideration, the Company issued 1,553,190 common shares at a price of $1.34 and assumed an existing $2,223,835 mortgage on the Lands.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Amnor Group Inc. Y 1,246,449 (Harry Kaura)





For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 18, 2018 and May 3, 2018.

________________________________________

RELENTLESS RESOURCES LTD. ("RRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8.24 a.m. PST, June 1, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2018:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a one year period. The warrants have an acceleration provision such that if the closing price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.10 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days at any time that is after four months and one day from closing, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire on the 30th day after giving such notice.







Number of Placees: 12 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Richard Mazur Y 200,000 Steve Brunelle Y 200,000 Edward J. Badida Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns receives $1,750



Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $1,050



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 300,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 4, 2020



# of Warrants: 100,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 4, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 4, 2020



# of Warrants: 200,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 600,000 shares with 600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2016.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange