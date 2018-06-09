TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

[formerly AtmanCo Inc. ("ATW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 24, 2018, the Company has changed its name from AtmanCo Inc. to ATW Tech Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the common shares of ATW Tech Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of AtmanCo Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Wired and wireless telecommunications carriers" company (NAICS Number: 51731).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 80,507,606 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil common share



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: ATW (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 002107100 (NEW)

__________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: June 29, 2018

Record Date: June 15, 2018

Ex-dividend Date: June 14, 2018

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders , the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the common shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

62,280,032 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SJL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 79015E601 (new)

________________________________________

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – Shares, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2018, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at the opening Monday June 11, 2018, (not Thursday) the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

All other information in the June 7, 2018 bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

[formerly SNOW EAGLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SEG.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, CPC-Information Circular, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

NEX Company

The common shares of Snow Eagle Resources Ltd. ("Snow Eagle") have been halted from trading since August 7, 2015, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

1. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the common shares of FluroTech Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Snow Eagle will be delisted.

2. CPC-Information Circular

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing FluroTech Ltd.'s (formerly Snow Eagle Resources Ltd.) (the "Company") CPC Information Circular dated April 24, 2018 (the "Information Circular"), for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

3. Qualifying Transaction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Information Circular. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares ("CannaTest Share") of CannaTest Photonics Ltd. ("CannaTest") for consideration of 27,805,700 shares ("Resulting Issuer Shares") of the Resulting Issuer @ C$0.45 per Resulting Issuer Share (C$12,512,565), pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated January 8, 2018, among CannaTest and Snow Eagle.

For further information on the QT, please refer to the Company's Information Circular available on SEDAR.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction, approved by Shareholders on May 23, 2018, has been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

4. Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 15, 2017:

Number of Shares: 14,444,444 units of CannaTest ("Units")





Each Unit consist of one CannaTest Share and one-half of one warrant of CannaTest ("CannaTest Warrant"). Upon the amalgamation of CannaTest and Snow Eagle to form the Resulting Issuer, securities of CannaTest were exchanged for securities of the Resulting Issuer on a 1:1 basis.



Purchase Price: C$0.45 per Unit



Warrants: 7,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,222,222 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: C$0.70 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: none



Agent's Fee: Cash commission of C$567,792.41 and 1,043,378 warrants at an exercise price of C$0.50 for a two year period ("Broker Warrants") to P.I. Financial Corp.





78,900 Broker Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.





11,263 Broker Warrants to Acumen Capital Finance Partners Ltd.





4,887 Broker Warrants to Mackie Research Capital Corporation





23,375 Broker Warrants to National Bank Financial Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

5. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2018:

Number of Shares: 5,912,495 Units



Purchase Price: C$0.45 per share



Warrants: 2,956,247 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,956,247 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: C$0.70 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 36 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $189,821.85 and 200,143 warrants at an exercise price of C$0.50 for a three year period ("Agent Warrants") payable to P.I. Financial Corp.





26,383 Agent Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.





153,000 Agent Warrants payable to Capital Find Partners Inc.





33,000 Agent Warrants payable to Stryker 11 Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

6. Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of Snow Eagle on May 23, 2018, Snow Eagle and CannaTest amalgamated, whereby Snow Eagle shareholders received Resulting Issuer Shares on a four and one half (4.5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also changed to FluroTech Ltd.

7. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the common shares of FluroTech Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Snow Eagle will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

49,651,526 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 24,388,256 shares are subject to escrow, 377,776 of which are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement, 17,870,200 of which are subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement, and 6,162,500 of which are subject to a 4-month hold with 20% released each month with first release on closing of the QT.

2,753,270 options are subject to escrow, 1,948,000 of which are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and 805,270 options are subject to a 4-month hold with 20% released each month with first release on closing of the QT.

375,000 warrants are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TEST (new) CUSIP Number: 34388D 10 2 (new)



Company Contact: Danny Dalla-Longa, CEO, President, and Director Company Address: Alistair Ross Technology Centre, Suite 111, 3553-31 Street NW, Calgary, AB T2L 2K7 Company Phone Number: 403-680-0644 Company Email Address: danny@flurotech.com

________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALDERSHOT RESOURCES LTD. ("ALZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.55 a.m. PST, June 8, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 9, 2018:

Number of Shares: 7,556,700 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. $31,036.50 cash and 51,727 finder warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $140,101.20 cash and 233,502 finder warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $75,240 cash and 125,400 finder warrants payable.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. $3,456 cash and 5,760 finder warrants payable.

Secutor Capital Management Corp. $16,087.50 cash and 26,812 finder warrants payable.

TD Securities $1,260 cash payable.

Jean-David Moore $2,700 cash payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.60 for 12 months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement, announced on April 10, 2018:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share



Warrants: 3,500,000 warrants to purchase 3,500,000 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $1.25 until May 1, 2020



Number of Placees: 30



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [ 3 Placees] P 615,000 Underwriters' Fees: Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets and GMP Securities L.P. received $420,000 in cash and 420,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 420,000 common shares at a price of $1.00 per share until May 1, 2020.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a press release dated May 1, 2018.

CORPORATION ELEMENTS CRITIQUES (" CRE ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 juin 2018

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 10 avril 2018:

Nombre d'actions : 7 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 1,00 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 500 000 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,25 $ jusqu'au 1 mai 2020



Nombre de souscripteurs : 30



Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Souscription totale du Groupe Pro [3 souscripteurs] P 615 000





Frais des preneurs fermes : Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets et GMP Securities L.P. ont reçu 420 000 $ en espèces et 420 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire 420 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 1,00 $ par action jusqu'au 1 mai 2020.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse le 1 mai 2018.

_____________________________________

FORESHORE EXPLORATION PARTNERS CORP. ("FORE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.49 a.m. PST, June 8, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 202,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $21,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Warrants: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a purchase agreement entered into between Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (the "Company") and a group of Arm's Length vendors, pursuant to which the Company acquired 5 mineral claims in British Columbia referred to as the Robocop property ("Robocop") for an aggregate purchase price of 2,000,004 common share units ("Units") of the company. Each Unit consists of one common share and one Share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.14 for two years. Robocop carries a 3% Net Smelter Return, the Company can buy back 2/3 of the Net Smelter Return for $1,500,000. For more information please see the Company's press release dated March 27, 2018 and May 16, 2018.

________________________________________

ITAFOS ("IFOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,750,000 bonus shares in connection with a US$165,000,000 secured credit facility made available to the Company. The facility bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the first eighteen (18) months and 12% per annum thereafter until maturity, being four years from the initial advance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2018.

_______________________________

LORRAINE COPPER CORP. ("LLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2018:

Number of Shares: 6,130,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 6,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,130,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James W. Morton Y 500,000 Glenn Garratt Y 350,000 Kari Garratt Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 850,000 [3 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

MATRRIX ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 31:

Number of Shares: 64,520,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.31 per share







Warrants: None







Number of Placees: 108 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Charles Lloyd Y 64,500 Elson McDougald Y 805,000 Jeff Schab Y 32,250 Richard T. Ryan Y 805,000 Robert Van Bostelen Y 32,000 Roger Hawkins Y 300,000 Thane G. Russell Y 322,600 Saskworks Venture Fund Inc. Y 3,916,923 (Rob Daguid, Wolfgang Fix)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,617,613 [11 Placees]









Agent's Fee: $962,962.90 cash and 3,111,143 Agents Options payable to Lightyear Capital Corp. Each option is exercisable for $0.31 and expire on November 21, 2018

________________________________________

TROILUS GOLD CORP. ("TLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2018:

Number of Shares: 4,070,000 (charitable) flow-through shares and

3,156,602 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $2.46 per charitable flow-through share

$1.82 per flow-through share







Number of Placees: 46 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brianna Davies Y 16,500 Christopher Justin Reid Y 68,500





EJ3 Consulting Inc. Y 14,000 (Christopher Justin Reid)









Paul Pint Y 35,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 181,932 [7 Placees]















Underwriters/Finders Fees: Aggregate cash commissions of $945,433 payable to GMP Securities L.P., National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp. and Pinnacle Capital Markets Ltd.

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, June 8, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2018:

Number of Shares: 906,861 shares





Purchase Price: $1.50 per share





Number of Placees: 5 Placees











Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 3 Placees]

648,038

________________________________________________

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2018:

Number of Shares: 666,666 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

___________________________________________________

