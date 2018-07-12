|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADIAN MINING CORP. ("CNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on Friday, July 13, 2018, the common shares of Canadian Mining Corp. ("Canadian Mining") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at the request of Canadian Mining.
________________________________________
KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 09, 2018, effective at the open onMonday, July 16, 2018 the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on July 11, 2018.
_________________________________________
QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION. ("QQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Friday, July 13, 2018, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol 'QQ'.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")
[formerly TEKMODO INDUSTRIES INC. ("TEK.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 25, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (ten) 10 old for (one) 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Monday, July 16, 2018, the common shares of LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of TEKMODO INDUSTRIES INC. will be delisted.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
UNLIMITED
shares with no par value of which
2,913,730
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
303,057
shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
LX.H
(new)
CUSIP Number:
53500R104
(new)
________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUGUSTA INDUSTRIES INC. ("AAO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
20,200,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 14, 2018
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 14, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.07
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,200,000 shares with 20,200,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 17, 2015.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2018.
________________________________________
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 6, 2018 between Bonterra Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 70% interest in 81 mineral claims located in the Urban Barry greenstone belt in Quebec, known as the Duke property. In consideration, the Company will issue Beaufield 4,000,000 common shares upon the Exchange approval, pay cash in the amount of $750,000 ($500,000 in the first year) and incur a total of $4,500,000 ($1,500,000 in the first year) in exploration expenditures on the property over a period of three years.
________________________________________
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC ("CE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANADIAN OREBODIES INC. ("CORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2018:
Number of Shares:
6,153,537 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.335 per share
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement [1 Placee]
P
564,925
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $60,038 in cash and 214,712 finders' warrants payable to Pollitt & Co. Inc. and Primary Capital Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.335 for an eighteen (18) month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
____________________________________
CANDENTE GOLD CORP. ("CDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
5,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 12, 2018
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 12, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on November 30, 2016.
________________________________________
CENTENERA MINING CORPORATION ("CT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,728,334 shares settle outstanding debt for $327,400.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CIPHER RESOURCES INC. ("CIFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :
First Tranche:
Number of Shares:
36,629,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
36,629,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,629,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
87 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
James Mustard
Y
420,000
Elena Tanzola
Y
750,000
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement [1 placee]
P
1,000,000
Finder's Fee:
$32,384 cash payable to RAMPartners S.A.
$220,714 cash payable to Endeavour Financial Limited
$1,500 cash and 15,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
$12,000 cash payable to Capital Investment Partners Pty Ltd.
$73,992 cash and 859,920 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,200 cash and 12,000 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$300 cash and 3,000 warrants payable to Richardson GMP Limited
$600 cash and 6,000 warrants payable to CIBC World Markets
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for three years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.54 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective May 17, 2018, the Company's Shelf Prospectus Supplement dated May 16, 2018 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The units were offered by way of a Shelf Prospectus Supplement filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 23, 2018, for gross proceeds of $16,800,000.
Agents:
None
Offering:
4,000,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one share-purchase warrant.
Unit Price:
$4.20 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$5.20 per share for eighteen months
Agents' Warrants:
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2018.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,860,420 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $686,042 at a deemed price of $0.10.
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/ ProGroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Alex Romanov
Y
$500,000.00
$0.10
5,000,000
Bruce Reilly
Y
$90,265.56
$0.10
902,656
Dave Rodgerson
Y
$26,488.62
$0.10
264,886
Ed Sloot
Y
$16,231.06
$0.10
162,311
Anthony DeCristofaro
Y
$10,666.64
$0.10
106,666
Rod Milne
Y
$39,969.12
$0.10
399,691
For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2018.
________________________________________
MESA EXPLORATION CORP. ("MSA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2018 and May 24, 2018:
Number of Shares:
20,027,123 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
10,013,566 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,013,566 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
87 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Ian Stalker
Y
66,667
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
Y
6,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement [12 placees]
P
955,850
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. $82,829.82 cash and 552,199 warrants payable.
EMD Financial Inc. $2,148.36 cash and 14,322 warrants payable.
Hampton Securities Limited $11,763.56 cash and 78,424 warrants payable.
Haywood Securities Inc. $10,557.40 cash and 70,383 warrants payable.
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $1,167.60 cash and 7,784 warrants payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,320.12 cash and 28,801 warrants payable.
-each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for 12 months from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.20 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2018:
Number of Shares:
8,727,272 common shares offered on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares")
275,000 common share units ("Units")
Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.055 per FT Share
$0.055 per Unit
Warrants:
137,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 137,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a 24 month period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Terry Byberg
Y
275,000
Finder's Fee:
None
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
NEX Company
Effective at 9.04 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIXONINE VENTURES CORP. ("SNX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2018:
Number of Shares:
1,700,000 common share units ("Units")
Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per Unit
Warrants:
1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Doug McFaul
Y
200,000
Scott Ackerman
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
None
________________________________________
