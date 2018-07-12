TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN MINING CORP. ("CNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, July 13, 2018, the common shares of Canadian Mining Corp. ("Canadian Mining") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at the request of Canadian Mining.

________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 09, 2018, effective at the open onMonday, July 16, 2018 the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on July 11, 2018.

_________________________________________

QUIZAM MEDIA CORPORATION. ("QQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, July 13, 2018, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol 'QQ'.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

[formerly TEKMODO INDUSTRIES INC. ("TEK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 25, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (ten) 10 old for (one) 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Monday, July 16, 2018, the common shares of LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of TEKMODO INDUSTRIES INC. will be delisted.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

2,913,730 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 303,057 shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LX.H (new) CUSIP Number: 53500R104 (new)

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUGUSTA INDUSTRIES INC. ("AAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 20,200,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,200,000 shares with 20,200,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 17, 2015.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2018.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 6, 2018 between Bonterra Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 70% interest in 81 mineral claims located in the Urban Barry greenstone belt in Quebec, known as the Duke property. In consideration, the Company will issue Beaufield 4,000,000 common shares upon the Exchange approval, pay cash in the amount of $750,000 ($500,000 in the first year) and incur a total of $4,500,000 ($1,500,000 in the first year) in exploration expenditures on the property over a period of three years.

________________________________________

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC ("CE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANADIAN OREBODIES INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2018:

Number of Shares: 6,153,537 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.335 per share







Number of Placees: 5 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group



Involvement [1 Placee] P 564,925











Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $60,038 in cash and 214,712 finders' warrants payable to Pollitt & Co. Inc. and Primary Capital Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.335 for an eighteen (18) month period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

CANDENTE GOLD CORP. ("CDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on November 30, 2016.

________________________________________

CENTENERA MINING CORPORATION ("CT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,728,334 shares settle outstanding debt for $327,400.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CIPHER RESOURCES INC. ("CIFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :

First Tranche:









Number of Shares: 36,629,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 36,629,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,629,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 87 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Mustard Y 420,000 Elena Tanzola Y 750,000 Aggregate Pro Group



Involvement [1 placee] P 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: $32,384 cash payable to RAMPartners S.A.



$220,714 cash payable to Endeavour Financial Limited



$1,500 cash and 15,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.



$12,000 cash payable to Capital Investment Partners Pty Ltd.



$73,992 cash and 859,920 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.



$1,200 cash and 12,000 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation



$300 cash and 3,000 warrants payable to Richardson GMP Limited



$600 cash and 6,000 warrants payable to CIBC World Markets



Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for three years.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.54 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective May 17, 2018, the Company's Shelf Prospectus Supplement dated May 16, 2018 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The units were offered by way of a Shelf Prospectus Supplement filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 23, 2018, for gross proceeds of $16,800,000.

Agents: None



Offering: 4,000,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one share-purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $4.20 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $5.20 per share for eighteen months



Agents' Warrants: N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 23, 2018.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,860,420 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $686,042 at a deemed price of $0.10.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y/ ProGroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Alex Romanov Y $500,000.00 $0.10 5,000,000 Bruce Reilly Y $90,265.56 $0.10 902,656 Dave Rodgerson Y $26,488.62 $0.10 264,886 Ed Sloot Y $16,231.06 $0.10 162,311 Anthony DeCristofaro Y $10,666.64 $0.10 106,666 Rod Milne Y $39,969.12 $0.10 399,691

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2018.

________________________________________

MESA EXPLORATION CORP. ("MSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2018 and May 24, 2018:

Number of Shares: 20,027,123 shares







Purchase Price: $0.15 per share







Warrants: 10,013,566 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,013,566 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 87 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Stalker Y 66,667 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Y 6,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group



Involvement [12 placees] P 955,850





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $82,829.82 cash and 552,199 warrants payable.



EMD Financial Inc. $2,148.36 cash and 14,322 warrants payable.



Hampton Securities Limited $11,763.56 cash and 78,424 warrants payable.



Haywood Securities Inc. $10,557.40 cash and 70,383 warrants payable.



Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $1,167.60 cash and 7,784 warrants payable.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,320.12 cash and 28,801 warrants payable.



-each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for 12 months from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.20 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 27, 2018:

Number of Shares: 8,727,272 common shares offered on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares")



275,000 common share units ("Units")



Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant







Purchase Price: $0.055 per FT Share



$0.055 per Unit







Warrants: 137,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 137,500 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a 24 month period







Number of Placees: 2 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Terry Byberg Y 275,000





Finder's Fee: None



________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

NEX Company

Effective at 9.04 a.m. PST, July 12, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIXONINE VENTURES CORP. ("SNX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2018

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2018:

Number of Shares: 1,700,000 common share units ("Units")



Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant







Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit







Warrants: 1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 6 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Doug McFaul Y 200,000 Scott Ackerman Y 200,000





Finder's Fee: None



________________________________________

