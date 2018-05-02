TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 3, 2018 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 6, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $202,400 (1,012,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open May 3, 2018, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 3, 2018. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,562,001 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 1,770,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: IRN.P CUSIP Number: 463313106 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Option: 101,200 non-transferable options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 3, 2018.

Company Contact: Paul Andreola Company Address: 1052-409 Granville St. Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2 Company Phone Number: 604-644-0072 Company Email Address: paul@brisio.com

________________________________________

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("MGX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, May 3, 2018, trading in the Company's shares will resume, the Exchange having received acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company Listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Regular Dividend per Share: $0.08 Payable Date: June 13, 2018 Record Date: May 31, 2018 Ex-dividend Date: May 30, 2018

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AETHON MINERALS CORPORATION ("AET")

[formerly Watusi Capital Corp ("WAS.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement-Non-Brokered,Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated April 17, 2018. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, May 3, 2018, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in mining properties situated in Chile and related databases, in consideration of the issuance of 11,200,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis at a deemed issue price of $0.51 per share. The option is exercisable by incurring $750,000 in exploration expenditures within 18 months from closing, paying $1,000 and granting a 1.02% gross sale royalty.

The 11,200,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis issued to the optionors are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as a "copper, nickel, lead and zinc ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 21223).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated April 17, 2018, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated December 11, 2017, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, May 3, 2018, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Effective at theopening on Thursday, May 3, 2018, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "WAS.H" to "AET".

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 15,100,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis



Purchase Price: $0.51 per common share on a post-consolidation basis



Warrants: 15,100,000 warrants to purchase 15,100,000 common shares on a

post-consolidation basis



Warrant exercise price: $1.02 for a five-year period on a post-consolidation basis



Number of Placees: 312 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners and Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. and members of their selling group collectively received an aggregate of $425,370.60 in cash and 834,060 non-transferable warrants to purchase 834,060 common shares at an exercise price of $0.51 for a period of two years.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement via a press release dated April 26, 2018. The above-mentioned Private Placement was completed by the issuance of subscription receipts of the Company, which were converted into units upon the satisfaction of applicable escrow release conditions. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on December 5, 2017, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Watusi Capital Corp." to "Aethon Minerals Corporation".

Effective at the opening of business onThursday, May 3, 2018, the common shares of "Aethon Minerals Corporation" will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Watusi Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and



Post-Transactional



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 27,633,333 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.





Escrow: 12,033,333 common shares, of which 1,203,333 shares are released at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis.





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Vancouver and Toronto)





Trading Symbol: AET (NEW)





CUSIP Number: 00810D101 (NEW)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: John Miniotis, VP Corporate Development Company Address: 550 - 200 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2W4 Company Phone Number: (647) 294-5608 Company Email Address: jminiotis@aethonminerals.com Company website: www.aethonminerals.com

____________________________________

18/05/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

Re: Change of Address for the TSX Venture Exchange in Montreal

TSX Venture Exchange is providing notice that, effective May 14, 2018 (the "Effective Date"), its Listed Issuer Services ("Listed Issuer Services") in Montreal will be moving from its existing office located at Tour de la Bourse, 800 Victoria Square to 1190, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal. All physical documents required to be delivered to Listed Issuer Services in Montreal on or after the Effective Date should be delivered to:

TSX Venture Exchange

1190, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Suite 1800

P.O. Box 37

Montréal, Québec

H3B 0G7

Telephonic and electronic communications channels will be unaffected by the relocation of Listed Issuer Services.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 mai 2018

Objet : Changement d'adresse de la Bourse de croissance TSX à Montréal

La Bourse de croissance TSX annonce que le 14 mai 2018 (la « date d'entrée en vigueur »), les bureaux des Services aux émetteurs inscrits à Montréal (les « Services aux émetteurs inscrits ») déménageront de leur bureau actuel situé à la Tour de la Bourse, 800 Square Victoria, au 1190, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal. À compter de la date d'entrée en vigueur, tous les documents physiques à transmettre aux Services aux émetteurs inscrits à Montréal devront être envoyés à l'adresse ci-dessous :

Bourse de croissance TSX

1190, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Bureau 1800

C.P. 37

Montréal, Québec

H3B 0G7

Le déménagement des Services aux émetteurs inscrits n'aura aucune incidence sur les communications téléphoniques et électroniques.

_____________________________________

BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("BGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 23, 2018 between the Company and Delaney, Wise & Associates Ltd., whereby the Company has acquired twelve minerals claims located in the Cariboo Gold District of British Columbia. The aggregate consideration is $300,000 cash and 3,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,975 shares at $0.21 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,354.85.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, May 1, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2018:

Number of Shares: 1,667,000 flow-through shares and



10,668,463 non-flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share and

$0.11 per non-flow-through share





Warrants: 12,335,463 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,335,463 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period (flow-through)



$0.22 for a two year period (non-flow-through)







Number of Placees: 56 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P / # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 780,000 [3 Placees]















Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $54,406 in cash and 469,147 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc. and EMD Financial Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.22 or $0.30 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 18, 2018:

Convertible Debenture $1,180,000.00 Initial Conversion Price: $0.085 per common share

Term of Maturity: June 30, 2019



The lender may convert at any time, all or a portion of the principal into common shares of the Issuer at a price of $0.085 per common share until April 18, 2019 and at $0.10 per share thereafter.

Interest payable quarterly on June 30, September 30, December 30 and March 30 of each year.



Interest Rate: 15% per annum Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Wisbey Y 0

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2018:

Number of Shares: 1,675,000 Flow-through shares



3,125,520 Non-flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.54 per flow-through share



$0.40 per non-flow-through share







Warrants: 2,400,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,260 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three year period









$0.60 in the second year









$0.60 in the third year







Number of Placees: 3 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares NexGen Energy Ltd. Y 3,075,520 Craig Parry Y 50,000

________________________________________

MEDICURE INC. ("MPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.12 a.m. PST, May 1, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 13, 2018:

Number of Shares: 4,623,076 shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 2,311,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,311,538 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.68 until April 27, 2020.



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: Lombard Odier & Cie $28,080 cash payable.

Discovery Sarl $74,049.97 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CARACARA SILVER INC. ("SILV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

NEX Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, May 1, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WATUSI CAPITAL CORP. ("WAS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2018

NEX Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Montreal, Quebec.

________________________________________

