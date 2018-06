TSYS Named to the Civic 50 for the Fifth Consecutive Time

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that it has been recognized by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how company employees use their time, skills and other resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business.

"To be able to say that TSYS has been selected as a member of The Civic 50 for the fifth straight year is a tremendous honor, and a reflection of our people-centered and performance-driven culture,” said Troy Woods, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, TSYS. "This accomplishment is the direct result of our team members, who invest their time and tremendous talents into improving the quality of life in the communities where we do business.”

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America’s leading brands,” said Natalye Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society’s growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.”

The Civic 50 winners are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners and to access the highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2018 Civic 50, please visit www.Civic50.org.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum – for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it’s needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

