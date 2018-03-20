Taiwan Bourse Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 30 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just shy of the 11,050-point plateau. Although it figures to head south on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing fears of a trade war, the outlook for interest rates and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the technology and steel sectors, while the financial shares came in mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 19.20 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 11,046.90 after trading between 10,983.25 and 11,066.00 on turnover of 110.67 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged, while AU Optronics jumped 1.47 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.11 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gathered 0.33 percent, Largan Precision gained 0.54 percent, Innolux picked up 0.38 percent, China Steel climbed 0.84 percent, Taiwan Steel Union soared 4.80 percent, Mega Financial eased 0.20 percent, Cathay Financial collected 0.37 percent, E. Sun Financial advanced 1.55 percent and Fubon Financial dipped 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday, extending last week's losses.

The Dow shed 335.60 points or 1.35 percent to 24,610.91, while the NASDAQ lost 137.74 points or 1.84 percent to 7,344.24 and the S&P fell 39.09 points or 1.42 percent to 2,712.92.

The sell-off reflected lingering concerns about a potential trade war as well as political uncertainty following recent developments in Washington. Traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.

A steep drop by social media giant Facebook (FB) was a heavy drag on the technology sector, while telecoms, energy, computer hardware and steel stocks also fell under pressure.

Crude oil futures fell along with U.S. stocks Monday as traders fretted over a litany of defections and firings from the Trump Administration. WTI light sweet oil was down 28 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $62.06/bbl.