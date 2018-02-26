Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market turned emphatically higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 340 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,800-point plateau and it's called higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to a decline in treasury yields and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and the technology shares.

For the day, the index soared 132.17 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 10,794.55 after trading between 10,688.97 and 10,799.29 on turnover of 123.43 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.92 percent, while Fubon Financial added 0.97 percent, Mega Financial advanced 1.01 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.30 percent, Innolux perked 0.78 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.14 percent, Largan Precision soared 2.73 percent, China Steel gathered 0.82 percent, Taiwan Steel Union shed 0.71 percent, Formosa Plastics climbed 1.46 percent and AU Optronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and remained that way after ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow jumped 347.51 points or 1.39 percent to 25,309.99, the NASDAQ soared 127.31 points or 1.77 percent to 7,337.39 and the S&P 500 added 43.34 points or 1.60 percent to 2,747.30. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.4 percent and the S&P gained 0.6 percent.

A continued drop by treasury yields contributed to the rally on Wall Street, with the ten-year yield pulling back further off the four-year closing high set on Wednesday.

The continued rebound by treasuries came as the Federal Reserve issued its monetary policy report to Congress, with the central bank hinting that it still plans three interest rates hikes in 2018.

Crude oil prices continued to rise Friday despite further signs of robust U.S. oil production. Nymex April oil futures rose 78 cents or 1.2 percent to $63.55 a barrel.