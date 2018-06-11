Taiwan Stock Market May Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 150 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,155-point plateau and it may see another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is uncertain, with higher closes from Europe and the United Sates overshadowed by renewed concerns of a trade war after a contentious G7 meeting. A fall in crude oil prices adds to the soft sentiment.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the finance, technology, steel and plastic stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 95.33 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 11,156.42 after trading between 11,122.98 and 11,243.59 on turnover of 161.01Billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Innolux plunged 2.03 percent, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.30 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 3.22 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 3.18 percent, Largan Precision dropped 2.15 percent, United Microelectronics slid 1.20 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.37 percent, Mega Financial lost 0.91 percent, Nan Ya Plastics retreated 1.61 percent, Formosa Plastics declined 1.36 percent, Taiwan Steel Union fell 0.43 percent and Cathay Financial and China Steel were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower Friday but rebounded as the day progressed. With the turnaround, the Dow and the S&P hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow climbed 75.12 points or 0.30 percent to 25,316.53, the NASDAQ gained 10.44 points or 0.14 percent to 7,645.51 and the S&P rose 8.66 points or 0.31 percent to 2,779.03. For the week, the Dow soared 2.8 percent, the S&P surged 1.6 percent and the NASDAQ jumped 1.2 percent.

The rebound by stocks came as traders kept a close eye on any developments out of the G7 summit in Canada.

The summit focused on trade relations amid the ongoing dispute over President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Crude oil inched lower Friday as the dollar strengthened on safe have demand amid a breakdown in trade relations between the U.S. and its closest allies. West Texas Intermediate oil for July fell 21 cents or 0.3 percent to $65.74/bbl.