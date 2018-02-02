Taiwan Stock Market May Turn Lower On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 90 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,160-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data due out later today - although upside from crude oil prices offers mild support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index gathered 56.46 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 11,160.25 after trading between 11,139.40 and 11,212.10 on turnover of 120.93 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.37 percent, while Fubon Financial lost 0.37 percent, Mega Financial added 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 1.76 percent, AU Optronics plunged2.88 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.41 percent, Innolux skidded 1.45 percent, Largan Precision soared 1.87 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 1.05 percent, MediaTek surged 2.68 percent, China Steel shed 0.20 percent and Taiwan Steel Union climbed 1.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 37.32 points or 0.14 percent to 26,186.71, while the NASDAQ fell 25.62 points or 0.35 percent to 7,385.86 and the S&P 500 fell 1.83 points or 0.06 percent to 2,821.98.

The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make big moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs.

The Labor Department also saw a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27. Also, the Institute for Supply Management reported a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in January.

Crude oil prices rebounded Thursday amid signs that OPEC is complying with supply quotas. The cartel is trying to re-balance oil markets by curbing production, but U.S. drillers are picking up the slack. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 92 cents at $65.62 a barrel, near its recent four-year highs.