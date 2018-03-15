Taiwan Stocks Tipped Open Under Pressure On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 350 points or 3.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,040-point plateau and it's expected to see continued consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed concerns of a possible trade war and for the outlook on interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index fell 56.83 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 11,038.80 after trading between 11,015.47 and 11,070.29 on turnover of 118.42 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.77 percent, while AU Optronics fell 0.37 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 2.00 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 0.98 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 2.10 percent, Mega Financial skidded 1.35 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.46 percent and China Steel, Taiwan Steel Union, Fubon Financial, Cathay Financial and Innolux all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks were unable to hold early gains Wednesday before accelerating to the downside and finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 248.91 points or 1.00 percent to 24,758.12, while the NASDAQ lost 14.20 points or 0.19 percent to 7,496.81 and the S&P fell 15.83 points or 0.57 percent to 2,749.48.

Traders were spooked by rumors that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a half-point when the central bank meets next week, while anxiety over President Trump's trade war comments also rattled markets.

In economic news, U.S. wholesale prices rose slightly in February, roughly in line with the tepid growth in consumer prices. Also, retail sales were off 0.1 percent versus forecasts for growth of 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices were up slightly Wednesday amid contrasting U.S. oil and gasoline stockpile figures. April WTI oil edged up 25 cents or 0.4 percent to settle at $60.96/bbl.